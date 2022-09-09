Schuyler Callihan's Best CFB Bets: Week 2

Each Friday, Schuyler Callihan will release his best college football bets of the week. He'll give one favorite, one underdog, and a best bet on each end of the total. Below are his plays for Week 2.

Best favorite: Texas A&M -19 vs Appalachian State

A&M got out to a very slow start last week against Sam Houston before rolling in the second half. App State lost in heartbreaking fashion against big brother, North Carolina in an absolute shootout 63-61. I don't know how the Mountaineers can regain their focus in time for this one. Not to mention, the Aggies are too talented and you know Jimbo Fisher wants this team to put together a better outing this week. Aggies roll.

Best dog: Vanderbilt +12.5 vs Wake Forest

If it doesn't hit, it is what it is. This is strictly based on value. There's no way the Demon Deacons should be laying 12.5 just because Sam Hartman is back at quarterback. The line opened up at -6.5 and although he's a tremendous QB, I don't see how his return warrants a near touchdown bump. There's no telling how well he'll play in his first game back following a blood clot issue. I know Vandy is typically a bad team and they still may be, but this is a confident group right now starting the season 2-0.

Best over: Pitt vs Tennessee OVER 67

These two offenses are going to go up and down the field all game long. Pitt's "great" defense allowed 31 to West Virginia who was starting a new quarterback and had a new offensive coordinator. They also let a true freshman tight end that converted to running back run for 125 yards in his college debut. This Tennessee offense has more firepower and should easily throw up 40-plus. UT's defense, however, is not so good. If you like points, tune in to this one.

Best under: Florida vs Kentucky UNDER 51.5

This total is an overreaction to Florida's week one win against Utah. Don't get me wrong, it was a great win over a really good team but Anthony Richardson is going to have to throw the ball in this one for the Gators to get some separation. I think there will be a little bit of a hangover from the Utah game, meaning Florida will get out to an extremely slow start. This game might be 14-10 at the half. If that's the case, the under is gold.

