Skip to main content

Schuyler Callihan's Best CFB Bets: Week 2

A few games you may want to consider this weekend.

Each Friday, Schuyler Callihan will release his best college football bets of the week. He'll give one favorite, one underdog, and a best bet on each end of the total. Below are his plays for Week 2.

Best favorite: Texas A&M -19 vs Appalachian State

A&M got out to a very slow start last week against Sam Houston before rolling in the second half. App State lost in heartbreaking fashion against big brother, North Carolina in an absolute shootout 63-61. I don't know how the Mountaineers can regain their focus in time for this one. Not to mention, the Aggies are too talented and you know Jimbo Fisher wants this team to put together a better outing this week. Aggies roll.

Best dog: Vanderbilt +12.5 vs Wake Forest

If it doesn't hit, it is what it is. This is strictly based on value. There's no way the Demon Deacons should be laying 12.5 just because Sam Hartman is back at quarterback. The line opened up at -6.5 and although he's a tremendous QB, I don't see how his return warrants a near touchdown bump. There's no telling how well he'll play in his first game back following a blood clot issue. I know Vandy is typically a bad team and they still may be, but this is a confident group right now starting the season 2-0.

Best over: Pitt vs Tennessee OVER 67

Scroll to Continue

Read More

These two offenses are going to go up and down the field all game long. Pitt's "great" defense allowed 31 to West Virginia who was starting a new quarterback and had a new offensive coordinator. They also let a true freshman tight end that converted to running back run for 125 yards in his college debut. This Tennessee offense has more firepower and should easily throw up 40-plus. UT's defense, however, is not so good. If you like points, tune in to this one.

Best under: Florida vs Kentucky UNDER 51.5

This total is an overreaction to Florida's week one win against Utah. Don't get me wrong, it was a great win over a really good team but Anthony Richardson is going to have to throw the ball in this one for the Gators to get some separation. I think there will be a little bit of a hangover from the Utah game, meaning Florida will get out to an extremely slow start. This game might be 14-10 at the half. If that's the case, the under is gold.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Screen Shot 2022-09-08 at 6.32.04 PM
Recruiting

Highlights + Evaluation of WVU DE Commit Oryend Fisher

By Schuyler Callihan
Kaden Prather
Football

WVU's Keys to the Game vs Kansas

By Schuyler Callihan
Sep 2, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) throws a pass as he is hit by Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles defensive lineman Daniel Rickert (55) during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
Football

Know Your Foe: Breaking Down the Kansas Offense

By Christopher Hall
Taijh Alson(12), Dante Stills (55), Kaden Prather celebrate with the Black Diamond Trophy at midfield after knocking off No. 15 Virginia Tech.
Football

WVU Releases Uniform Combo vs Kansas

By Schuyler Callihan
Screen Shot 2022-09-08 at 6.32.04 PM
Recruiting

BREAKING: 2023 DE Oryend Fisher Commits to West Virginia

By Schuyler Callihan
Yelllow and Blue Modern Geometric How To Design Youtube Thumbnail (2)
Football

Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs Kansas Preview + Prediction

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18971904_168388579_lowres
Football

Kansas' Depth Chart vs West Virginia

By Schuyler Callihan
Randy Mazey
Baseball

WVU Releases Fall Ball Schedule

By Christopher Hall