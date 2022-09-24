Skip to main content

Schuyler Callihan's Best CFB Bets: Week 4

A few games you may want to consider this weekend.

Each Friday, Schuyler Callihan will release his best college football bets of the week. He'll give one favorite, one underdog, and a best bet on each end of the total. Below are his plays for Week 4.

Best favorite: UCLA -22 at Colorado

The Buffs may be the worst Power Five team in the country and after surviving a scare from South Alabama a week ago, I believe the Bruins will come out and lay it to Colorado. UCLA should be able to move the ball with ease.

Record for the season: 0-2.

Best dog: Wake Forest +7.5 vs Clemson

The Demon Deacs can score with the best of them and as good as Clemson's defense is, they'll be able to still put up some points. Meanwhile, I don't have any faith in DJ Uiagalelei to comfortably win a game on the road against a quality football team. Take the points with the home dog.

Record for the season: 0-2.

Best over: Maryland at Michigan OVER 64

Michigan put up 59 against the Terps a year ago on the road and I could see a similar outing this afternoon. With JJ McCarthy at quarterback, the Wolverine offense is more explosive and efficient. A couple scores from Maryland will help push this thing up and over the number.

Record for the season: 2-0.

Best under: Kent State at Georgia UNDER 61.5

You're going to need a little help from Kent to go over and I just don't see that happening against this stout Georgia defense. The Bulldogs will be content winning this one 56-3 or 49-7. They will want to get their starters out of this one fairly early, perhaps as soon as the start of the third quarter.

Record for the season: 1-1.

