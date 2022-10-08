Schuyler Callihan's Best CFB Bets: Week 6

Each week, Schuyler Callihan will release his best college football bets of the week. He'll give one favorite, one underdog, and a best bet on each end of the total. Below are his plays for Week 4.

Best favorite: Miami -3 vs North Carolina

The last time the Hurricanes took the field, they lost to Middle Tennessee State...at home. They had the bye week to get things straightened out and North Carolina is the perfect opponent to iron out some of those issues. The Tar Heels average giving up 257 yards through the air per game and 187 yards per game on the ground. Their defense makes any offense look good. Lay the points with the Canes.

Record for the season: 2-2.

Best dog: BYU +4 vs Notre Dame

As I mentioned in the play above, North Carolina's defense can make any offense, including Notre Dame's, look good. BYU doesn't have the most stout defensive unit but it's good enough to keep the Irish in check. Take the points with Cougars and sprinkle a little on the moneyline while you're at it.

Record for the season: 2-2.

Best over: Purdue at Maryland OV 58.5

Aidan O'Connell and Taulia Tagovailoa each have the ability to lead their offenses to over 30 points on any given Saturday. The Terps have scored at least 27 points in every game this year and they should hit that mark with ease today. Don't be fooled by Purdue only allowing 10 points to Minnesota. The Gophers were without top RB Mohamed Ibrahim, which completely changed the dynamic of their offense.

Record for the season: 2-2.

Best under: Army vs Wake Forest UN 65.5

This game was 70-56 a year ago, so you might think I'm a little crazy to take the under. To score 70 points on 52 plays is a hard thing to do. Wake Forest will hit on some explosive plays here and there, but if two or three of their scoring drives are methodical, this game will easily stay under.

Record for the season: 2-2.

