Schuyler Callihan's Best CFB Bets: Week 7

Each week, Schuyler Callihan will release his best college football bets of the week. He'll give one favorite, one underdog, and a best bet on each end of the total. Below are his plays for Week 7.

Best favorite: James Madison -12.5 at Georgia Southern

The Eagles will put up some points in this one but they're not going to be able to match scores all game long. James Madison runs a very well-balanced offense that averages over 200 yards on the ground and through the air. Georgia Southern allows nearly 230 yards on the ground and through the air. On the flip side, JMU's defense is one of the best in the country, especially against the run (42 yards per game). The Dukes are the easiest double-digit bet on the board, in my opinion.

Record for the season: 2-3.

Best dog: Tennessee vs Alabama +8

For whatever reason, I'm sipping the Josh Heupel and Tennessee Kool-Aid. This offense led by Hendon Hooker is electric and not only do I think the Vols can keep it close but I believe they can actually win the game outright. The fact that we're getting over a touchdown here is icing on the cake. Take the points and while you're at it, sprinkle some on the moneyline.

Record for the season: 2-3.

Best over: Oklahoma State at TCU OV 68.5

The over has cashed in six of the last nine games TCU has played and in five of the last six games for Oklahoma State. In this matchup alone, the total has gone over in four of the last five meetings. Oklahoma State's defense has not played well at any point this season, but neither has TCU's. This will be an old-fashioned Big 12 shootout. Take the over.

Record for the season: 3-2.

Best under: Minnesota at Illinois UN 39.5

They can't make this total low enough. Both defenses have played at an elite level through the first month and a half of the season. The two units combine to allow 8.4 points per game. Not to mention, both teams love to run the football so possessions will be extremely limited in this game. This one might not reach 35.

Record for the season: 3-2.

