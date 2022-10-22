Schuyler Callihan's Best CFB Bets: Week 8

Each week, Schuyler Callihan will release his best college football bets of the week. He'll give one favorite, one underdog, and a best bet on each end of the total. Below are his plays for Week 8.

Best favorite: LSU -1 vs Ole Miss

Ole Miss is off to a terrific 7-0 start but the undefeated run comes to an end this week in Baton Rouge. Everyone overreacted when LSU got spanked by Tennessee but just one week later, the Vols upset Alabama. I don't see the Rebels having much success throwing the ball and not having that balanced attack will create problems for the running game. The Tigers have dominated this series winning five of the last six. Give me LSU.

Record for the season: 2-4.

Best dog: Oklahoma State +6 vs Texas

I'll take Mike Gundy coming off a loss, getting six points, at home. Every. Single. Time. This Oklahoma State team is too good to lose by margin. On top of that, I actually think the Cowboys win this game. Texas has an explosive offense, but OSU can match score for score with them. Take the points with Oklahoma State.

Record for the season: 3-3.

Best over: West Virginia at Texas Tech OV 65.5

These offenses can put up big numbers just about every week and as bad as West Virginia's secondary is right now, I don't know how anyone could ever look at the under here. Very strong possibility that both teams reach the 30s with how explosive the passing game is.

Record for the season: 4-2.

Best under: Iowa at Ohio State UN 50

Ohio State may win in blowout fashion but Iowa defense is pretty stout allowing just 9.8 points per game and 264.7 yards. C.J. Stroud and company may have one of the most potent offenses in the country, but I don't see them throwing up 45 or more in this matchup. The Hawkeyes may be good for a score or two, but that's about it. Play the under.

Record for the season: 3-3.

