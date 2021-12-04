Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Score Predictions for Championship Saturday

    Offering thoughts on this weekend's conference championship games.
    ACC Championship: Pitt 48, Wake Forest 44

    If you like offense, this is the game you'll want to tune into. Both quarterbacks, Kenny Pickett (Pitt) and Sam Hartman (Wake) have the ability to lead their respective offenses to a 50 point day on any given Saturday. This has been a magical year for the Demon Deacons but this will come down to who can get the most stops and I don't trust Wake's defense at all. I'll take Pitt in a tight one.

    Big 10 Championship: Michigan 23, Iowa 16

    Who would've thought that we'd see Jim Harbaugh finally bring Michigan back to national relevance? I thought it was a bit risky to give him a contract extension but now, it's paying off in big dividends. All the Wolverines need to do in this game is win and they'll be in the College Football Playoff. They're not interested in winning by margin, making this one much closer than it really should be.

    Big 12 Championship: Oklahoma State 27, Baylor 23

    I know this game won't get the attention that the SEC title game will but it may be the most entertaining game of the day. Outside of Oklahoma, the Big 12 has never sent a team to the CFP. If the Pokes win, they're in. Dave Aranda will have his Baylor Bears ready to play but the Cowboys' defense is just too good and makes big plays in big moments. I'll take the mullet in this game.

    SEC Championship: Georgia 33, Alabama 17

    Georgia's defense has been extremely good all season long. With that side of the ball dominating, they have cruised through their 2021 schedule. In fact, the most points the Bulldogs have allowed in a game this season was 17 to Tennessee. I see Alabama matching that but that's not going to be enough to bring down UGA. 

    Other title games

    American Championship: Cincinnati 29, Houston 26

    MAC Championship: Kent State 38, Northern Illinois 30

    Mountain West Championship: San Diego State 27, Utah State 25

    Sun Belt Championship: Louisiana 40, Appalachian State 31

