Score Predictions for West Virginia at TCU

The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-4, 0-3) travel to Ft. Worth, TX, to take on the TCU Horned Frogs Saturday, at 7:30 pm EST and televised on ESPNU.

Schuyler Callihan: TCU 32, West Virginia 30

This is a good matchup for WVU coming out of a bye week. TCU is horrendously bad against the run and is a very poor tackling team. This bodes well for a WVU team that has struggled to get things clicking offensively. This should be a good week to get Leddie Brown and some of the younger backs going.

That said, turnovers have been costly for West Virginia this season and I see it being a problem once again on Saturday. TCU wins with a late touchdown run by Max Duggan.

Christopher Hall: TCU 24 West Virginia 20

This is another winnable game for the Mountaineers, and even though they are coming off a bye week and the team appears to have a refocused and poised to make a run in the back half of the season, I have to see improvement before I can predict a win.

The game pins the worst rushing offense in the Big 12, West Virginia, versus the worst rushing defense, TCU. On the flipside, WVU has a top three rushing defense while the Horned Frogs have a top three rushing offense.

The biggest issue for the Mountaineers entering the last six games of the season is the offensive line. It's an area that can't be fixed in two weeks and unless the staff puts them in a position where they do not have to consistently be in one on one situations for an extended period of time, expect the same results.

I do think there will be some improvement, but not enough to pick up their firstvroad win since the last time WVU visited TCU. Additionally, Gary Patterson is one of the great coaches in college football and he will take advantage of the Mountaineers deficiencies. Unfortunately, West Virginia loses another heartbreaker, 24-20.

