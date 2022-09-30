Score Predictions for West Virginia at Texas

The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2, 0-1) are on the road to take on the Texas Longhorns (2-2, 0-1) Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. with the action airing on FS1.

Schuyler Callihan: Texas 33, West Virginia 27

West Virginia did what it was supposed to do against an inferior Virginia Tech team a week ago. This week will be the true test as to whether or not they can be a legitimate threat in the Big 12 this season.

I know the quarterback situation for Texas is a little wonky and that their defense played 100 snaps in an overtime loss to Texas Tech, and WVU had two extra days to recover and prepare but I'm going with the Longhorns here. West Virginia will put all their energy trying to limit Bijan Robinson, arguably the best player in the country, but there's no stopping him. He's going to get his yards and get them in chunks. Regardless of who is at quarterback be it, Hudson Card or Quinn Ewers, they're both talented enough to put up big numbers against a vulnerable West Virginia secondary.

The Mountaineers will get out to a hot start but collapse in the second half.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 41, Texas 38

West Virginia comes into the game as 9.5-point underdogs, and I had WVU losing this game prior to the season. However, the Longhorns' defense was exposed last week, and the unit has fallen in the bottom half of the Big 12 defensive rankings in all but one category, interceptions (2).

Texas does have two big nose tackles pushing 350-pounds they rotate along the defensive line - the unit, as a whole, is hig and deep.

The Texas offense awaits the return of its starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, but I believe Texas will still be able to move the ball on this Mountaineer defense regardless of the signal caller.

I do believe the West Virginia offense can outscore its opponents and despite the senior-laden Longhorn defense, I like the matchup. I expect this game to be a track meet and I do like the WVU defense to make enough plays in the fourth quarter to give the offense a chance to win the game, and in the Mountaineers' fifth game, the third on the road, I don't expect the atmosphere to be an issue, WVU guts out the win, 41-38.

Julia Mellett: West Virginia 41, Texas 34

The Texas Longhorns (2-2) are coming off a 37-34 overtime loss to Texas Tech, and should be seeking revenge when they welcome the Mountaineers (2-2) to Austin this weekend.

Conversely, I think West Virginia actually has the momentum to come into Texas Memorial Stadium and squeeze out a win. The shaky Longhorn QB depth chart most likely sits in the hands of Hudson Card, whose pass completion percentage is about as mediocre as it gets. The Texas O-Line has allowed the combination of Ewers and Card to get sacked 1.75 times a game, on average, and I'd be shocked if West Virginia didn't aid in raising that number.

Defensively, I think WVU wins out. Texas is in the bottom half of the Big 12's red zone defense stats, while West Virginia has converted 92 percent of its offensive red zone work. That's a battle I project as one of Texas' Achilles Heels, if the Mountaineers can get down the field. Averaging 490 yards a game, the Mountaineers are currently No. 18 in the country in total offense, and I don't think Texas can handle that.

Statistically, Texas has allowed a score on the first opponent drive of each of the last three games, and I don't see West Virginia being any different. I would strongly caution Mountaineer fans not to start celebrating too soon, though. Texas converts 83 percent of its 4th downs and RB Bijan Robinson will once again be a major threat; he's currently leading the Big 12 Conference in all-purpose yards (141.50 ypg), rushing touchdowns (7), total touchdowns (8), scoring (12 ppg) and total points scored (36), while ranking second in rushing yards (412) and rushing yards per game (103.3), third in yards per reception (19.25) and fourth in yards per carry (6.15).

If West Virginia can neutralize that kind of productivity, I think a Mountaineer win will be easier than anticipated.

