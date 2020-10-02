Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Baylor

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 27, Baylor 23

"West Virginia can't beat West Virginia." That has been what West Virginia head coach Neal Brown has been repeatedly saying since the loss to No. 15 Oklahoma State. Penalties, missed assignments, unable to finish off drives, and lack of explosive plays are all things that plagued the Mountaineers a week ago. There's no way you're going to be able to play like that and come out with a win, at least not in the Big 12.

The defense played well, but they can still play better. This has to be a game where West Virginia gets back to fundamental football and just gets back to the basics. I see the offense finding some efficiency in the red zone this week and a late touchdown wins it for the Mountaineers.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 30, Baylor 27

Baylor comes into the game with one of the savviest quarterbacks, not only in the Big 12 but in the country in Charlie Brewer. He has thrown for over 3,000 yards each of the last two seasons, but what keeps defensive coordinators up at night is his ability to keep plays alive with his feet.

Defensively, head coach Dave Aranda is considered one of the top defensive minds in the country.

This will undoubtedly be the biggest test on all three sides of the ball the Mountaineers have seen thus far, albeit it's only the third game of the season.

West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills had a massive game against the Bears last season, tallying 10 tackles and three sacks on the evening, and I expect Baylor to try to keep him quiet on Saturday.

On paper, the Mountaineers, again, look overmatched, going up against another veteran team. However, West Virginia's performance last week is not indicative of how far this team has come in the past year, especially on the offensive side of the ball. I got the Mountaineers getting their first Big 12 win in a close one.

Zach Campbell: West Virginia 38, Baylor 14

West Virginia and, really- the Mountaineers' offense- really burned me last week. The team that showed up in Stillwater was rife with mental errors, uncharacteristically sloppy for a Neal Brown-helmed outfit.

Expect a big swing this week. West Virginia is back home against a Baylor team in rebuild mode. The Bears assaulted lowly Kansas in all three phases of the game last weekend but you can expect after a week of film study, Neal Brown will have his guys ready to execute. I like coach Dave Aranda and Charlie Brewer is as Texas-tough as they come, but this will be a return to form as the Mountaineers, led by a resurgent Jarret Doege “climb” back from last week’s poor showing and hand Aranda his first loss as head man in Waco.

Jonathan Martin: Baylor 28, West Virginia 24

Despite last weeks loss to Oklahoma State – West Virginia seems to be in a good place. The game was a lot closer than the final score and the Mountaineers must feel more comfortable about coming home.

Baylor is no slouch of a football team, though. Their starting quarterback, Charlie Brewer, is a winner – and their defense has strengthened over the last couple of years.

WVU needs a win. If Neal Brown wants Mountaineer fans to “trust the climb” these are games that are must win. I need to see it – to believe it.

