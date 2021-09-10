Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Long Island

The West Virginia Mountaineers meet the Long Island Sharks for the 2021 home opener at 5:00 pm and streaming on ESPN+.

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 53, Long Island 13

Long Island has no business being in this game. They don't have the athletes to compete and should have a very hard time moving the football offensively against an experienced West Virginia defense. However, I do believe the Mountaineers will get off to a little bit of a slow start before the route gets underway.

If all goes well, redshirt freshman quarterback Garrett Greene should get a look. This will be good for the coaching staff to see more of what he can do and even if he doesn't overtake Jarret Doege for the starting job, he can make a case to be used in certain situations and certain packages.

Leddie Brown should have his first 100-yard game of the season but I'm more interested in seeing true freshman Justin Johnson Jr. and how he looks in live action. WVU wins and wins big.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 55 Long Island 6

West Virginia should come out fired and ready to show they are better than the 30-24 season-opening loss to the Marland Terrapins last week but getting geared up to play an FCS opponent can be a challenge, especially coming off a game they should have won.

The Mountaineers should handle LIU with ease and probably will. What will be hard to determine is the areas that need improvement indeed improved against a lower-level opponent. However, they must play at a high level to gear up for Virginia Tech.

I suspect West Virginia will come out and play with some fire in their belly and give fans some optimism heading into next week. West Virginia wins comfortably 55-6.

