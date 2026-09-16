Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. No. 25 Virginia

The measuring stick game is finally here for the West Virginia Mountaineers as they are set to scrap against No. 25 Virginia in Charlotte, North Carolina. Will this be a moment where WVU officially turns the corner as a program? Or will it be a humbling experience?

Here is what our staff has to say about Saturday's matchup.

Schuyler Callihan: Virginia 30, West Virginia 17

This feels like one of those ugly offensive games for the Mountaineers, doesn't it? Sure, this offense is far more talented than what they had a year ago, but Virginia's defense is salty, man. They are experienced, are deep, and have a star linebacker in Kam Robinson who will likely be fully unleashed this week.

We've been hearing Rich Rodriguez say they are going to open up the offense more beginning this week, but I have to believe it to see it. If he trusts Mike Hawkins Jr. to throw the ball around, the Mountaineers will have a chance to win this game. I just get the feeling that it's going to be one of those too little, too-late type of things.

Defensively, I just don't have very much confidence in this group right now. They have put some good things on tape, but not nearly enough or as consistently as they should have in the first two weeks of the season. I fully expect WVU to continue to struggle getting quick stops (just two three-and-outs in two games) and allow Virginia to operate those long, methodical drives that they love.

It's not pretty, but it's not necessarily all ugly. Virginia wins by 13.

Chirstopher Hall: Virginia 34, West Virginia 24

The West Virginia football program is moving in the right direction, but Rich Rodriguez is only in year two at the helm, and unfortunately, WVU is not able to buy a championship-caliber team.

Virginia head coach Tony Elliott is in his fifth season and led the Cavaliers to their first-ever 11-win season last year. Elliott and the Cavaliers are ahead in timeframe, but it hasn’t stopped the Mountaineers from garnering talent, most notably quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr.

Hawkins has displayed that he can be a threat with his arm and his legs, although only two games in, he has not been tested in a Mountaineer uniform. In addition, his success in the ground game, along with running back Cam Cook, will rely on the offensive line, which is slightly undersized.

Defensively, West Virginia has not looked sharp, but has made key stops and forced turnovers to limit scoring. The unit will have to button up as they face Virginia quarterback Beau Pribula. He’s been an efficient 21-for-25 for 317 yards and five touchdowns, while Xay Davis and Noah Vaughn have combined for 222 yards on the ground.

The Cavaliers' defense has yet to give up 100 yards on the ground, and in the opener, limited the NC State passing attack to a mere 92 yards.

This is a tough early matchup, but at least it’s not the opener, and Virginia is not Penn State. Nonetheless, Elliott has his team primed to return to the ACC Championship game, while the Mountaineers are in the midst of a rebuild.

West Virginia falls behind early, but catches up before Virginia pulls away late, 34-24.

Joey Bray: Virginia 42, West Virginia 24

The Mountaineers' defense will have its toughest task of the season thus far in trying to contain senior quarterback Beau Pribula.

Pribula stepped into the game for a few snaps against the Mountaineers during his time at Penn State in 2023 and 2024. The quarterback's lone pass attempt against WVU in his career went for a 19-yard touchdown to now-Indianapolis Colts star tight end Tyler Warren. Now at Virginia for his senior season, Pribula has only attempted 26 passes this season but has thrown for five touchdowns.

The West Virginia offense has been very run-heavy, as anticipated, but they meet a Virginia team that has been particularly stout against the run, as Chris mentioned, and has yet to allow 100 yards rushing in a game this season. Mike Hawkins Jr. has showcased his ability as a runner in the team's first two games, but this won’t be the first dynamic quarterback the Virginia defense has faced this season. The Cavaliers' defense overwhelmed NC State’s CJ Bailey in Week 0; we will see if Hawkins Jr. can create some of his own magic at Bank of America Stadium.

Head coach Rich Rodriguez emphasized that the team needs to play better on defense, but that might be easier said than done against an offensive line full of graduate transfers and an established run game. Both of these teams will run the football a lot, so get ready for a true slugfest early.

Virginia is a tough, experienced, physical team that I struggle to see the Mountaineers being able to keep up with. Although it could be a strong West Virginia crowd in Charlotte, I don’t think it will be enough to emerge with a victory.