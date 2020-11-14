Score Predictions for West Virginia vs TCU

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 26, TCU 17

The Mountaineers are 4-0 at home this year and are 2-0 when coming off of a loss. I see both of those trends continuing this week as West Virginia moves to 5-3 (4-3) on the season. TCU doesn't have the same offensive prowess that we are used to seeing and West Virginia's defense has been playing absolutely lights out. I don't see how TCU can pull out the win on the road against a frustrated Mountaineer team.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 20, TCU 17

Although statistically different, TCU and West Virginia are similar in that they have to grind out wins led by a stingy defense and, generally, what these games come down to, it will be who wins the line of scrimmage that decides the outcome.

The Mountaineers are third conference in rush defense, holding their opponents to just 109.4 yards per game on the ground. However, in the Mountaineers' three losses, they've given up an average of 182.3 yards rushing per game.

This game may come down to who takes care of the ball, but also come down to one explosive play.

With the Mountaineer offense trending upwards and starting to have more consistency in big plays downfield, I have the Mountaineers edging out the Horned Frogs

Jonathan Martin: West Virginia 31, TCU 24

This is simple, West Virginia is playing at home. Therefore, they'll win.

I'm partly joking, yet partly serious. The Mountaineers have been strong on their own turf but have struggled on the road. There are questions surrounding running back Leddie Brown and whether or not he'll be able to play. The defense will have to once again bring their "A" game, but I'd expect nothing less.

Zach Campbell: West Virginia 28, TCU 21

West Virginia let one slip away last week in Austin despite another stalwart showing by its defense. Offensive issues persist, especially in the red zone where Neal Brown played it bold and came away empty-handed, which ultimately ruined any chances of a road upset over the Longhorns.

Meanwhile, TCU’s season has been equal parts up and down and, at 3-3, it’s hard to know what to make of this iteration of Gary Patterson’s Horned Frogs. Max Duggan is playing decent football and the Frogs’ committee approach in their backfield can make things tricky for opposing defenses. That said, the Mountaineers defense is consistently awesome week after week and, with home field advantage, it’s hard to imagine the Mountaineers not outlasting TCU. If Jarret Doege can get even a little help from his receiving corps, it’ll be a good day in Morgantown.

