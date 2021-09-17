Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Virginia Tech

The West Virginia Mountaineers host an old bitter rival, the Virginia Tech Hokies Saturday at noon and broadcasting on FS1.

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 28-23

Since the Mountaineers lost to Maryland, I've pegged this game as another loss for WVU. Earlier this week, my feelings toward this game shifted. The crowd is going to be loud and rowdy and I just can't see WVU starting out the season 1-3. Let's face it, they're going to lose to Oklahoma next week.

The offensive line was supposed to be one of the strengths of this year's team but that has not shown on the field in any way shape or form. This is the week where they will be tested the most with a very active front seven of Virginia Tech and respond in a good way. They'll open up some holes for Leddie Brown to have his first 100-yard rushing performance of the season and for the most part, keep Jarret Doege clean in the pocket.

Although they are coming off of a 66-0 win over Long Island this game reminds me a lot of 2019 when WVU came off an embarrassing road loss to Missouri and followed that up by beating NC State at home, 44-27. I'll take the Mountaineers in this one but it's going to be close from start to finish.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 23 Virginia Tech 20

West Virginia and Virginia Tech are both searching for some consistency on offense.

The Mountaineers may have knocked the rust off last week against LIU, scoring on all eight first half drives and kept it rolling in the second half. Meanwhile, Virginia Tech held a 14-7 lead at the half over Middle Tennessee State before pulling away in the second half for the 35-14 win.

This will be the first time Tech has traveled on the road this year and a hostile Mountaineer crowd will be welcoming the Hokies for the first time since 2005.

On paper, neither team has an advantage, and Vegas seems to agree. However, I think Neal Brown may have something up his sleeve and bring the Black Diamond Trophy back to Morgantown. Mountaineers win 23-20.

