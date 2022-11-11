Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Oklahoma

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-6, 1-5) will host the Oklahoma Sooners (5-4, 2-4) Saturday at noon with the action broadcasting on FS1.

Schuyler Callihan: Oklahoma 40, West Virginia 31

JT Daniels and the WVU offense will bounce back but it won't be enough to overcome the defensive issues that don't seem fixable at this point in the season. That said, the Mountaineers will be competitive from start to finish. They've played much better at home this season and I don't see that changing despite the recent slide.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 44 Oklahoma 38

It's hard to believe there is a worse defense than the Mountaineers, but the Sooners are in the same position with attrition (transfers/injuries).

Oklahoma has played in three conference games away from Norman and are 1-2 in those contests. They were blown out by TCU 55-24, shutout in the Red River Rivalry 49-0 before picking up a win at Iowa State 27-23.

West Virginia has had its road struggles but fortunately the Mountaineers will be in the comfy confines of Mountaineer Field.

Normally, I stick with the history and take the Sooners considering WVU has never beaten OU since joining the Big 12. However, it would be fitting for the Mountaineers to beat Oklahoma during a tough season instead of on their way to a conference championship. I'll take WVU collecting its first win over OU since 2008, 44-38.

Julia Mellett: West Virginia 35 Oklahoma 27

I've predicted close competition in the past, and for the most part, I've been incorrect.

At this point in the season, if WVU continues to lose, I may cease the optimism, but it isn't stopping yet. Each season, West Virginia wins a couple games the team has no business winning; I haven't seen that game yet, and I figure tomorrow is as good a catalyst as any.

Oklahoma (5-4, 2-4) sits at No. 7 in the Big 12, while West Virginia (3-6, 1-5) sits dead last. This is the exact type of game that West Virginia could win and use as a jumping-off point for the remaining two games. A home win against Oklahoma, a team undefeated against the Mountaineers since the latter joined the Big 12 Conference, is exactly what West Virginia morale needs.

Cody Moyer: WVU 33 Oklahoma 31

WVU bounces back in a close one as the OU woes continue. The Mountaineers come away with a win with Casey Legg hitting the game-winner as time expires.

