Skip to main content

Several Players Stand Out to Neal Brown During Start of Spring Ball

The Mountaineers are off to a good start in spring practice.
March 29 Coach Brown Press Conference

Tuesday morning, West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown met with the media to discuss how the first four practices of spring ball have been going. As he did last week, Brown touched on a number of players that have been standing out to him thus far. 

Special teams

"[Long snapper] Austin Brinkman has had a tremendous three days. I didn't see any signs of him falling off today. He's gotten stronger. His times have been lower than at any point during the fall."

Running back

USATSI_17016638_168388579_lowres

"Tony Mathis is really being patient, he's getting downhill, he's strong enough to run through tackles, and he's improved his lateral agility. Lyn-J Dixon had his best practice today and gives us the ability to hit the home run."

Offensive Line

USATSI_17042727_168388579_lowres (1)

"Starting up front, Wyatt Milum making the switch to left tackle. I think that's going to be a great fit for him. He's long, he's left-handed. His ball get off, he's added weight and strength and I think that's shown. Zach Frazier continues to play at a high level and it's easy to forget because he practices consistently every day that sometimes I forget to mention his name. That's my expectation for him is to be an elite player every single day. The other guy who has had a good first week and we need him to come on is Jordan White. He's still got to put on some weight but his fundamentals have vastly improved. He's a guy that we need to come on and be one of our top seven guys and he's showing that ability through the first three."

Wide receiver

USATSI_17059495_168388579_lowres

"Bryce [Ford-Wheaton] may have had his best practice that he's ever had here on Saturday. He was dominant in our special teams competition. Jarel Williams has been really solid. Probably a little further ahead than maybe I thought he would be. He's getting a lot of reps and he's been productive."

Tight end

USATSI_16684071_168388579_lowres (1)

Brian Polendey is a guy that is really going to help us. He's as good an end-line blocker that we've had here during my tenure at tight end. I like what he's doing. He's really growing as a pass catcher and that's something that he wasn't asked to do at his previous stops. 

Defensive line

USATSI_17442231_168388579_lowres

"Jalen Thornton, again, I would say similar to Jordan White, he's a kid that we really need to come on. He played well in the bowl game I think I mentioned that earlier. He's starting to play better. Zeiqui Lawton is probably more advanced than maybe I anticipated when we signed him."

Linebacker

USATSI_17060711_168388579_lowres (2)

"Lance Dixon has had a really solid first week. He's been more physical. He's always been one of the fastest guys, but he's been really physical. Lee Kpogba is doing a nice job at middle linebacker."

Secondary

USATSI_17421719_168388579_lowres

"Charles Woods is playing like we expect him to play. He's had multiple picks that last two practices. Naim Muhammad is a guy that has had practices with back-to-back picks. Then Aubrey Burks and Davis Mallinger, both in the secondary. We're playing Davis more down in that spear position which is different than the people that we've been playing at that position. He's faster and he also gives us the ability to play man coverage. Aubrey is playing safety and is going a nice job. I think coming off of shoulder injury where he had to miss the last half of the season, he's stronger and he's running better. Mumu [Bin-Wahad] had his best day today, he had two picks. Marcis Floyd is doing a nice job. We're moving him around, but he's primarily playing safety right now."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

March 29 Coach Brown Press Conference
Football

WATCH: Neal Brown Spring Practice Day 4

By Christopher Hall38 minutes ago
IMG_9759
Baseball

WVU adds Additional Game vs. Pitt

By Christopher Hall1 hour ago
USATSI_17862474_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Sean McNeil Gaining Major Interest in Transfer Portal

By Schuyler Callihan3 hours ago
USATSI_17571216_168388579_lowres (1)
Basketball

Jalen Bridges Scheduled to Visit Four Schools

By Schuyler Callihan3 hours ago
Victor Scott
Baseball

West Virginia Leads the Big 12 in Stolen Bases

By Christopher Hall19 hours ago
Co-defensive coordinator (Jordan Lesley)
Football

Jordan Lesley Sees Potential in Lee Kpogba

By Christopher Hall20 hours ago
USATSI_17947091_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Sean McNeil Bids Farewell to WVU

By Schuyler Callihan20 hours ago
USATSI_17834476_168388579_lowres (1)
Basketball

BREAKING: Sean McNeil Makes Decision on Final Year of Eligibility

By Schuyler Callihan21 hours ago