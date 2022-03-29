Several Players Stand Out to Neal Brown During Start of Spring Ball
Tuesday morning, West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown met with the media to discuss how the first four practices of spring ball have been going. As he did last week, Brown touched on a number of players that have been standing out to him thus far.
Special teams
"[Long snapper] Austin Brinkman has had a tremendous three days. I didn't see any signs of him falling off today. He's gotten stronger. His times have been lower than at any point during the fall."
Running back
"Tony Mathis is really being patient, he's getting downhill, he's strong enough to run through tackles, and he's improved his lateral agility. Lyn-J Dixon had his best practice today and gives us the ability to hit the home run."
Offensive Line
"Starting up front, Wyatt Milum making the switch to left tackle. I think that's going to be a great fit for him. He's long, he's left-handed. His ball get off, he's added weight and strength and I think that's shown. Zach Frazier continues to play at a high level and it's easy to forget because he practices consistently every day that sometimes I forget to mention his name. That's my expectation for him is to be an elite player every single day. The other guy who has had a good first week and we need him to come on is Jordan White. He's still got to put on some weight but his fundamentals have vastly improved. He's a guy that we need to come on and be one of our top seven guys and he's showing that ability through the first three."
Wide receiver
"Bryce [Ford-Wheaton] may have had his best practice that he's ever had here on Saturday. He was dominant in our special teams competition. Jarel Williams has been really solid. Probably a little further ahead than maybe I thought he would be. He's getting a lot of reps and he's been productive."
Tight end
Brian Polendey is a guy that is really going to help us. He's as good an end-line blocker that we've had here during my tenure at tight end. I like what he's doing. He's really growing as a pass catcher and that's something that he wasn't asked to do at his previous stops.
Defensive line
"Jalen Thornton, again, I would say similar to Jordan White, he's a kid that we really need to come on. He played well in the bowl game I think I mentioned that earlier. He's starting to play better. Zeiqui Lawton is probably more advanced than maybe I anticipated when we signed him."
Linebacker
"Lance Dixon has had a really solid first week. He's been more physical. He's always been one of the fastest guys, but he's been really physical. Lee Kpogba is doing a nice job at middle linebacker."
Secondary
"Charles Woods is playing like we expect him to play. He's had multiple picks that last two practices. Naim Muhammad is a guy that has had practices with back-to-back picks. Then Aubrey Burks and Davis Mallinger, both in the secondary. We're playing Davis more down in that spear position which is different than the people that we've been playing at that position. He's faster and he also gives us the ability to play man coverage. Aubrey is playing safety and is going a nice job. I think coming off of shoulder injury where he had to miss the last half of the season, he's stronger and he's running better. Mumu [Bin-Wahad] had his best day today, he had two picks. Marcis Floyd is doing a nice job. We're moving him around, but he's primarily playing safety right now."
