Several Players Stand Out to Neal Brown During Start of Spring Ball

Tuesday morning, West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown met with the media to discuss how the first four practices of spring ball have been going. As he did last week, Brown touched on a number of players that have been standing out to him thus far.

Special teams

"[Long snapper] Austin Brinkman has had a tremendous three days. I didn't see any signs of him falling off today. He's gotten stronger. His times have been lower than at any point during the fall."