Source: Jordan Lesley is Expected to be Promoted to Defensive Coordinator

Schuyler Callihan

Wednesday morning, West Virginia announced that defensive coordinator Vic Koenning will not be on the coaching staff as Koenning and the program mutually agreed to part ways, per school release.

According to a source close to Mountaineer Maven, defensive line coach Jordan Lesley is expected to replace Vic Koenning as West Virginia's defensive coordinator. It is not clear if he will be placed under the "interim" tag or if he will be moved there permanently.

Lesley has served as a defensive coordinator at three different schools prior to his arrival at West Virginia last year. Kilgore College (2011), Northwest Mississippi C.C. (2012), and East Mississippi C.C. (2013-15).

During his time at East Mississippi, Lesley's defenses allowed only 10.3 points 232.1 yards per game. The Lions posted a 32-1 record while winning back-to-back national titles in 2013, 2014. In 2013, East Mississippi led the country in sacks (67) and finished second in interceptions (30).

What would you think of the possibility Jordan Lesley taking over as West Virginia's defensive coordinator?

BREAKING: WVU and DC Vic Koenning Agree to Separate

The Mountaineers will be looking for a new defensive coordinator

Schuyler Callihan

Stills Brothers on Bronko Nagurski and Outland Trophy Watch Lists

WVU DL Dante and Darius Stills named to Bronko Nagurski and Outland Trophy Preseason Watch Lists

Christopher Hall

BREAKING: DE Joseph Boletepeli Enrolls at Maryland Instead of WVU

The Mountaineers lose out on defensive line transfer

Schuyler Callihan

Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Series Won't Happen Without Fans

Fans will need to be in attendance in order for West Virginia and Florida State to meet inside Mercedes Benz Stadium

Christopher Hall

OFFICIAL: Kenny Robinson Signs Rookie Contract with Panthers

Former Mountaineer safety Kenny Robinson officially signs with Carolina Panthers

Schuyler Callihan

Chase Harler Signs Pro Contract with Lithuanian Team

Former West Virginia guard Chase Harler will be heading overseas to continue his basketball career

Schuyler Callihan

OFFICIAL: Kedrian Johnson Enrolls at West Virginia

The Mountaineers welcome junior college guard Kedrian Johnson to the roster

Schuyler Callihan

WVU Assistant Erik Martin: "It's National Championship or Bust"

High expectations are coming from the West Virginia basketball coaching staff

Schuyler Callihan

Lyons Discusses Recent COVID-19 Spike Within the WVU Football Program

WVU Athletic Director Shane Lyons is still optimistic about football in September if everyone follows protocols

Christopher Hall

Who Could Commit to West Virginia Next?

A handful of 2021 recruits could be nearing a decision that has them ending up in Morgantown

Schuyler Callihan