Source: Jordan Lesley is Expected to be Promoted to Defensive Coordinator

Wednesday morning, West Virginia announced that defensive coordinator Vic Koenning will not be on the coaching staff as Koenning and the program mutually agreed to part ways, per school release.

According to a source close to Mountaineer Maven, defensive line coach Jordan Lesley is expected to replace Vic Koenning as West Virginia's defensive coordinator. It is not clear if he will be placed under the "interim" tag or if he will be moved there permanently.

Lesley has served as a defensive coordinator at three different schools prior to his arrival at West Virginia last year. Kilgore College (2011), Northwest Mississippi C.C. (2012), and East Mississippi C.C. (2013-15).

During his time at East Mississippi, Lesley's defenses allowed only 10.3 points 232.1 yards per game. The Lions posted a 32-1 record while winning back-to-back national titles in 2013, 2014. In 2013, East Mississippi led the country in sacks (67) and finished second in interceptions (30).

What would you think of the possibility Jordan Lesley taking over as West Virginia's defensive coordinator?

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.