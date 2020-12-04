Sports Illustrated Publishers Big 12 Power Rankings: Week 14

The Sports Illustrated Big 12 publishers will release a fresh set of power rankings each week.

Here's a quick glance around the league from this past weekend:

West Virginia vs Oklahoma (PPD- COVID)

No. 13 Iowa State 23, No. 17 Texas 20

The Longhorns never seemed to be in full control of the game but they led for 58 and a half minutes before Iowa State RB Breece Hall punched in the game winning touchdown with a little over a minute left.

No. 23 Oklahoma State 50, Texas Tech 44

This game was never expected to be close, especially with the way Oklahoma State plays defensively. However, the Red Raiders came out and traded scores with the Cowboys through the first three quarters. OSU stretched their lead out to 50-31 following a nine-yard touchdown run by QB Spencer Sanders and then the defense recording a safety on the ensuing drive. Tech scored twice in the final four minutes but never had a chance to steal a win once the lead got to 19.

Baylor 32, Kansas State 31

The Wildcats had a two score lead for much of the game and were even leading 31-22 with roughly eight minutes left. Baylor QB Charlie Brewer brought the Bears back to within two with a touchdown run and the defense came up big getting a stop to get the ball back to Brewer with plenty of time. Josh Mayers knocked in a 30-yard field goal for the win at the buzzer.

TCU 59, Kansas 23

It was another long day at the office for the Jayhawks who gave up 337 yards on the ground. By the end of the first quarter, TCU had a 24-6 lead and never looked back.

Week 8 Power Rankings voted on by: (Schuyler Callihan, Chris Hall, John Hoover, Parker Thune,).

1. Oklahoma

2. Iowa State

3. Oklahoma State

4. Texas

5. West Virginia

6. TCU

7. Texas Tech

8. Baylor

9. Kansas State

10. Kansas

