Sports Illustrated Publishers Big 12 Power Rankings: Week 4

The Sports Illustrated Big 12 publisher will release a fresh set of power rankings each Wednesday, but this week we're going on Friday.

Here's a quick glance around the league from this past weekend:

Oklahoma State 16, Tulsa 7

Baylor vs Houston - Postponed

Takeaways: Oklahoma State was the only Big 12 team in action last week and they did not look very sharp. You can attribute some of that to starting quarterback Spencer Sanders going down, but there were some other issues as well, especially on the offensive line. They held Tulsa to 0/11 on 3rd downs, which is certainly a good sign for defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.

Week 4 Power Rankings voted on by: (Schuyler Callihan, Chris Hall, John Hoover, Parker Thune, Robert Allen, Zachary Lancaster

1. Oklahoma - 60

2. Texas - 54

3. Oklahoma State - 47

4. West Virginia - 42

5. TCU - 31

6. Baylor - 30

7. Iowa State - 25

8. Kansas State - 20

9. Texas Tech - 15

10. Kansas - 7

