SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

Sports Illustrated Publishers Big 12 Power Rankings: Week 5

Schuyler Callihan

The Sports Illustrated Big 12 publishers will release a fresh set of power rankings each week.

Here's a quick glance around the league from this past weekend:

No. 15 Oklahoma State 27, West Virginia 13

Spencer Sanders did not play in this game for the Cowboys, but it didn't matter. West Virginia shot themselves in the foot way too many times and could not cap off drives with touchdowns. The Oklahoma State defense came up big when it needed to.

Kansas State 38, No. 3 Oklahoma 35

The Sooners appeared to be on the cusp of a blowout late in the third quarter leading 35-14, but Kansas State fought back and scored 24 unanswered points to pull off the unthinkable.

Iowa State 37, TCU 34

Running back Breece Hall propelled the Cyclones to victory with 155 yards on the ground and three touchdowns. Aside from Chuba Hubbard, he may be the best running back in the Big 12.

Texas 63, Texas Tech 54 (OT)

If there's anything we learned from this game, it's that Texas' defense is not good at all. They may be unbeaten, but they don't look like a team that can run the table and make the College Football Playoff.

Baylor 47, Kansas 14

The Baylor Bears have a trio of solid running backs (Tresten Ebner, John Lovett, and Craig Williams). Although it was just Kansas, they certainly look much improved up front in the trenches.

Week 5 Power Rankings voted on by: (Schuyler Callihan, Chris Hall, John Hoover, Parker Thune, Robert Allen, Zachary Lancaster)

1. Oklahoma State

2. Texas 

3. Baylor

4. Oklahoma

5. Kansas State

6. Iowa State

7. West Virginia

8. TCU

9. Texas Tech

10. Kansas 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OC Gerad Parker will "Have a Better Plan" for Sam James vs Baylor

West Virginia needs bigger and better play out of No. 13

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

VanDarius Cowan Out for Baylor

WVU will be without starting Bandit Vandarius Cowan against Baylor

Christopher Hall

2022 ATH Relieved to Receive WVU Offer: "The One I've Been Waiting For"

West Virginia sends out a new 2022 offer

Schuyler Callihan

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Baylor

The Mountaineers looks to bounce back in game three, but if not, can they at least cover the spread?

Schuyler Callihan

Napoleon's Corner Ep. 3: Knowing Your Purpose

Former West Virginia running back Eugene Napoleon talks about finding your purpose

Schuyler Callihan

Final Thoughts on West Virginia, Oklahoma State

West Virginia battled but was overmatched by a talented Oklahoma State team

Christopher Hall

VanDarius Cowan Listed as Questionable for Baylor Game

West Virginia might be without a defensive starter this Saturday

Schuyler Callihan

Wyatt Milum Labeled as "The Best Pure Right Tackle in the Country"

West Virginia commit Wyatt Milum gaining some national attention

Schuyler Callihan

Neal Brown Details the Baylor Bears

WVU HC Neal Brown discusses the upcoming matchup versus the Baylor Bears

Christopher Hall

West Virginia Extends Offer to Top 2022 In-State Recruit

The Mountaineer coaching staff continues to place their focus on recruiting the Mountain State

Jonathan Martin

by

Edwin Weathersby II