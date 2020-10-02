Sports Illustrated Publishers Big 12 Power Rankings: Week 5

The Sports Illustrated Big 12 publishers will release a fresh set of power rankings each week.

Here's a quick glance around the league from this past weekend:

No. 15 Oklahoma State 27, West Virginia 13

Spencer Sanders did not play in this game for the Cowboys, but it didn't matter. West Virginia shot themselves in the foot way too many times and could not cap off drives with touchdowns. The Oklahoma State defense came up big when it needed to.

Kansas State 38, No. 3 Oklahoma 35

The Sooners appeared to be on the cusp of a blowout late in the third quarter leading 35-14, but Kansas State fought back and scored 24 unanswered points to pull off the unthinkable.

Iowa State 37, TCU 34

Running back Breece Hall propelled the Cyclones to victory with 155 yards on the ground and three touchdowns. Aside from Chuba Hubbard, he may be the best running back in the Big 12.

Texas 63, Texas Tech 54 (OT)

If there's anything we learned from this game, it's that Texas' defense is not good at all. They may be unbeaten, but they don't look like a team that can run the table and make the College Football Playoff.

Baylor 47, Kansas 14

The Baylor Bears have a trio of solid running backs (Tresten Ebner, John Lovett, and Craig Williams). Although it was just Kansas, they certainly look much improved up front in the trenches.

Week 5 Power Rankings voted on by: (Schuyler Callihan, Chris Hall, John Hoover, Parker Thune, Robert Allen, Zachary Lancaster)

1. Oklahoma State

2. Texas

3. Baylor

4. Oklahoma

5. Kansas State

6. Iowa State

7. West Virginia

8. TCU

9. Texas Tech

10. Kansas

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.