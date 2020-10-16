SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

Sports Illustrated Publishers Big 12 Power Rankings: Week 7

Schuyler Callihan

The Sports Illustrated Big 12 publishers will release a fresh set of power rankings each week.

Here's a quick glance around the league from this past weekend:

Oklahoma 53, No. 22 Texas 45 (4 OT)

This game was one of the best ever to be played in this historic rivalry. Oklahoma blew a fourth quarter lead once again, but prevailed in four overtimes, avoiding an 0-3 start in conference play. QB Spencer Rattler was pulled in the first half but returned later in the game and made an impact for the Sooner offense. Oklahoma blocked a Texas field goal in overtime so all the Sooners had to do was kick in a field goal and one of the most reliable kickers in college football, Gabe Brkic, missed it. Oklahoma scored and then came up with a game winning interception in the 4th overtime. The two traditional Big 12 powers now have two conference losses each.

No. 24 Iowa State 31, Texas Tech 15

Iowa State's defense played lights out in this game. The defense only allowed 270 total yards of offense and only 58 yards rushing. Texas Tech had just one offensive touchdown on the day. Since dropping to Louisiana, Iowa State has looked really good, including a win over Oklahoma.

Kansas State 21, TCU 14

This was a defensive struggle, but man it was a good game. Both of these teams have the ability to be near the top and in the mix for a spot in the Big 12 title, but are going to have to find some answers on the offensive side of the ball.

Week 7 Power Rankings voted on by: (Schuyler Callihan, Chris Hall, John Hoover, Parker Thune, Robert Allen, Zachary Lancaster).

1. Oklahoma State

2. Iowa State

3. Kansas State

4. Oklahoma

5. TCU

6. West Virginia

7. Texas

8. Baylor

9. Texas Tech

10. Kansas

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Stacking Up: West Virginia Offense vs Kansas

Does the Mountaineers offense overpower Kansas?

Schuyler Callihan

WVU Commits Game Schedule for Weekend of 10/16

This week's slate for WVU's class of 2021 football commits

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: Kansas HC Les Miles Will Not Coach vs WVU

The 0-3 Kansas Jayhawks will be without their head coach this Saturday vs West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

WVU Commit Has a Monster Night Racking Up Tackles

This guy is going to be a problem for opposing Big 12 teams in the future.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Unveils Uniform Combo vs. Kansas

West Virginia going with a traditional uniform against Kansas

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Kansas

The Mountaineers are a huge favorite this Saturday, but can they cover?

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

BREAKING: This Year's Backyard Brawl Game Moved to 2023-24

West Virginia and Pitt will not be playing on the hardwood this season

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Napoleon's Corner Ep. 5: Reflections

WATCH: Napoleon's Corner featuring former West Virginia running back Eugene Napoleon.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Makes Top 5 for 2021 Defensive Lineman

The Mountaineers are now officially in the mix for this talented Ohio lineman

Schuyler Callihan

Expect Some Shakeup at Receiver vs. Kansas

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown said: "It depends who produces this week in practice who will start the game"

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP