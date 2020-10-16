Sports Illustrated Publishers Big 12 Power Rankings: Week 7

The Sports Illustrated Big 12 publishers will release a fresh set of power rankings each week.

Here's a quick glance around the league from this past weekend:

Oklahoma 53, No. 22 Texas 45 (4 OT)

This game was one of the best ever to be played in this historic rivalry. Oklahoma blew a fourth quarter lead once again, but prevailed in four overtimes, avoiding an 0-3 start in conference play. QB Spencer Rattler was pulled in the first half but returned later in the game and made an impact for the Sooner offense. Oklahoma blocked a Texas field goal in overtime so all the Sooners had to do was kick in a field goal and one of the most reliable kickers in college football, Gabe Brkic, missed it. Oklahoma scored and then came up with a game winning interception in the 4th overtime. The two traditional Big 12 powers now have two conference losses each.

No. 24 Iowa State 31, Texas Tech 15

Iowa State's defense played lights out in this game. The defense only allowed 270 total yards of offense and only 58 yards rushing. Texas Tech had just one offensive touchdown on the day. Since dropping to Louisiana, Iowa State has looked really good, including a win over Oklahoma.

Kansas State 21, TCU 14

This was a defensive struggle, but man it was a good game. Both of these teams have the ability to be near the top and in the mix for a spot in the Big 12 title, but are going to have to find some answers on the offensive side of the ball.

Week 7 Power Rankings voted on by: (Schuyler Callihan, Chris Hall, John Hoover, Parker Thune, Robert Allen, Zachary Lancaster).

1. Oklahoma State

2. Iowa State

3. Kansas State

4. Oklahoma

5. TCU

6. West Virginia

7. Texas

8. Baylor

9. Texas Tech

10. Kansas