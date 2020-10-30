Sports Illustrated Publishers Big 12 Power Rankings: Week 9

The Sports Illustrated Big 12 publishers will release a fresh set of power rankings each week.

Here's a quick glance around the league from this past weekend:

Texas Tech 34, West Virginia 27

The Red Raiders picked up their first Big 12 win of the season under new starting quarterback Henry Colombi. Texas Tech outplayed West Virginia in nearly every aspect of the game but came down to Mountaineer wide receiver Sam James fumbling a screen that was returned for a scoop and score for the would be game-winning touchdown.

Kansas State 55, Kansas 14

One thing Kansas State is always known for is having a solid special teams unit. Philip Brooks returned two punts over 50 yards for touchdowns in the route of the Jayhawks. K-State continues their dominance in the Sunflower Showdown.

Oklahoma 33, TCU 14

The Sooners played extremely well on both sides of the ball and for the first time this season, looked like a complete team. The offense may not have fired on all cylinders but the defense played their best game in a long, long time. Watch out, the Sooners are on the rise.

Oklahoma State 24, Iowa State 21

The Big 12 game of the week was as good as advertised. Despite both offenses being able to account for 850 combined total yards, points were at a premium in this one. Both defense found ways to come up with stops, force turnovers, and get off the field. Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders played for the first time since the season opener vs Tulsa and went 20/29 235 yards, TD, 2 INT.

Texas 27, Baylor 16

The score makes this game look a lot closer than it seems. Texas was in full control of this game from the third quarter on and at one point, held a 27-3 lead. Baylor outscored Texas in the final stanza 13-0 but it was not enough to secure a comeback victory.

Week 8 Power Rankings voted on by: (Schuyler Callihan, Chris Hall, John Hoover, Parker Thune, Robert Allen, Zachary Lancaster).

1. Oklahoma State

2. Kansas State

3. Iowa State

4. Oklahoma

5. Texas

T6. Texas Tech

T6. West Virginia

T8. TCU

T8. Baylor

10. Kansas

