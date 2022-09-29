Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia at Texas

Each week, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Texas -9.5

3-star play on West Virginia covering: This line is a notch too high. Figured it would be around 7-7.5 at the most. I don't like this spot for Texas. They just played 100 snaps defensively in a gutwrenching overtime loss to Texas Tech. Meanwhile, the Mountaineers are riding in with some confidence having won two straight, and oh yeah, have two more days to recover thanks to playing on a Thursday night. Six of the last 10 meetings between these two have been within one score. Take the points.

Over/Under: 61.5

1-star play on the under: If West Virginia's defense reverts back to how they played against Kansas, then this thing will fly over. But I have confidence that Jordan Lesley will have his group prepared to stop, well, limit the rushing attack and force whichever quarterback (Quinn Ewers or Hudson Card) to beat them in the air. Both defensive fronts could cause a ton of havoc and create several negative plays. I'll lean to the under here although it's probably the least confident opinion I've released on a total so far this season.

My picks for the season

ATS: 3-1 (75%)

O/U: 4-0 (100%)

Overall: 7-1 (87%)

