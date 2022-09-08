Skip to main content

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia vs Kansas

Can the Mountaineers cover the spread?

Each week, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -13.5

3-star play on Kansas covering: I'd be shocked to see this number reach 14 before kickoff but if it does, jump on it immediately. This is a tough situation for the Mountaineers. You lose a heartbreaker to your rival in the season opener and turn around to play the bottom dweller of the Big 12 in Kansas. The Jayhawks are much improved under Lance Leipold, so WVU has to put last week behind them or they'll be in trouble. West Virginia wins, but it won't be a stroll in the park. Take the points.

Over/Under: 60

1-star play on the over: I felt more comfortable in the over earlier this week before it got bet up to where it currently sits (60). Points, that's been the trend in this game. The over has cashed in five of the last six meetings between these two. Not to mention, the over has been money when WVU plays as a favorite, hitting 12 of the last 18 games when laying points. Take the over, but don't unload on it.

My picks for the season

ATS: 1-0 (100%)

O/U: 1-0 (100%)

Overall: 2-0 (100%)

