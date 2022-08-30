Skip to main content

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia vs Pitt

Can the Mountaineers cover the spread?

Each week, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Pittsburgh -7.5

4-star play on West Virginia covering: I don't buy the hype surrounding this Pitt team. I really don't. Their defensive front is going to pose some problems for WVU, but they have some major question marks just about everywhere else. In terms of the QB matchup, I actually think JT Daniels is in a much better position to succeed earlier on given his familiarity with Graham Harrell's offense. With this line over a touchdown, it becomes an east bet on West Virginia for me. This line should be closer to 3 or 3.5, in my opinion. 

Over/Under: 50.5

3-star play on the over: Both defenses will be top units in their respective leagues this season, but there will be fireworks on Thursday night. I've got each team lighting it up in the second half after working through the kinks in the first thirty minutes of play. I won't give my score prediction just yet, but this game flies over the total as both teams eclipse the 30-point mark.

My picks for the season

ATS: 0-0

O/U: 0-0

Overall: 0-0 

