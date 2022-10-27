Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia vs TCU

Each week, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: TCU -7

1-star play on West Virginia covering: Look, I know it's hard to back West Virginia after last week's showing but this just feels like a game the Mountaineers can not only play well in but possibly win. No one thought WVU would bounce back to beat Baylor after getting drubbed by Texas, yet they did. West Virginia is 6-0 ATS in the last six meeting against TCU and is 4-1 ATS in their last five home games against the Horned Frogs. With a top 10 team coming into town for homecoming, the crowd should be a factor. Give me the points with WVU.

Over/Under: 69.5

1-star play on the over: The only way West Virginia can hang in this game, in my opinion, is if the over hits. They're not going to limit TCU to 20 some points and win a low-scoring affair. This will be a very similar outcome to that of the WVU/Baylor game a couple of weeks ago. Who wins the game? I'm not sure, but there won't be a shortage of points.

My picks for the season

ATS: 4-3 (57%)

O/U: 6-1 (86%)

Overall: 10-4 (71%)

