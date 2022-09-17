Skip to main content

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia vs Towson

Can the Mountaineers cover the spread?

Each week, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -39

1-star play on Towson covering: With a big game against Virginia Tech on deck and it being a short week next week, I don't think Neal Brown is going to be all that interested in leaving his starters in there deep into the second half today. West Virginia will be up big heading into the half and get the younger guys some reps. 39 is too much for me.

Over/Under: 58.5

1-star play on the over: I have West Virginia getting into the upper 40s in this game, meaning we only need a couple of scores from Towson which they're very capable of doing. They've got an experienced QB in Tyrrell Pigrome who has played at the Power Five level. He'll make enough plays to help get us over the number.

My picks for the season

ATS: 2-0 (100%)

O/U: 2-0 (100%)

Overall: 4-0 (100%)

