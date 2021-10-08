    • October 8, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Baylor

    Can the Mountaineers do more than just cover the spread?
    Author:

    Each week, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

    Star ratings:

    1 Star - Not very confident

    2 Star - A little confident

    3 Star - Fairly confident

    4 Star - Very confident

    5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

    Spread: West Virginia +2.5

    1-star play on West Virginia covering: Vegas sure made it tough to pick this game this week, let me tell you. I feel like both the line and total is exactly where it should be which is why I don't have a strong opinion on either one. I do think the Mountaineers can put an end to their two-game skid if they don't have the critical mistakes that they've continued to have throughout the first five games of the year. I do think it will be a tight game from start to finish, so I'll side with WVU here and take the points. 

    Over/Under: 44.5

    1-star play on the under: I guessed this total would open at 44 and I wasn't far off. Both of these teams struggle to put up points and have really strong defensive units. If you like points, this isn't the game for you. Lean under. 

    My picks for the season

    ATS: 2-3 (40%)

    O/U: 3-2 (60%)

    Bonus Bets: 1-0 (100%)

    Overall: 6-5 (55%)

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_15017274_168388579_lowres
    Football

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Baylor

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16910328_168388579_lowres
    Mountaineers in the Pros

    Geno Smith Nearly Leads Seahawks to Comeback Win Against Rams

    10 hours ago
    Eddie Watkins
    Football

    Watkins Enters the Transfer Portal

    15 hours ago
    Uniforms
    Football

    WVU Releases Uniform Combo vs Baylor Game

    15 hours ago
    WVU Women's Basketball
    WVU Womens Basketball

    Mountaineers Picked Fourth in the Big 12 Preseason Rankings

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_16877015_168388579_lowres
    Football

    WATCH: WVU vs Baylor Prediction, Early Season Struggles + Thoughts on Neal Brown

    16 hours ago
    Oct 31, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers safety Sean Mahone (29) celebrates after intercepting a pass intended for Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Eric Hommel (18) during the first quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
    Football

    Bowl Projections for West Virginia - Week 6

    21 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-07-28 at 1.17.43 AM
    Recruiting

    Commits React to WVU's Slow Start

    23 hours ago