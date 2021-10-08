Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Baylor

Can the Mountaineers do more than just cover the spread?

Each week, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia +2.5

1-star play on West Virginia covering: Vegas sure made it tough to pick this game this week, let me tell you. I feel like both the line and total is exactly where it should be which is why I don't have a strong opinion on either one. I do think the Mountaineers can put an end to their two-game skid if they don't have the critical mistakes that they've continued to have throughout the first five games of the year. I do think it will be a tight game from start to finish, so I'll side with WVU here and take the points.

Over/Under: 44.5

1-star play on the under: I guessed this total would open at 44 and I wasn't far off. Both of these teams struggle to put up points and have really strong defensive units. If you like points, this isn't the game for you. Lean under.

My picks for the season

ATS: 2-3 (40%)

O/U: 3-2 (60%)

Bonus Bets: 1-0 (100%)

Overall: 6-5 (55%)

