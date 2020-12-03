Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Iowa State

Each week, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -6.5

3 star play on Iowa State covering: Iowa State has a lot to play for right now. Not only will they be playing in the Big 12 title game, but their jump to No. 9 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings has them thinking they have a sliver of a chance to make the playoff. Of course a ton of things would need to happen but in the year of 2020, anything is possible. West Virginia has done a good job of moving the ball offensively, but will tend to stall out from time to time. If that trend continues, plus any careless turnovers, they could get beat bad. I think Neal Brown will have his team ready to play after two weeks off, but I don't think they'll cover. I'm going Iowa State 28-17.

Over/Under: 48

2 star play on the under: I have the total coming in just a shade under the number at 45. Both of these teams play sound defense and are not typically known to score points in bunches. Iowa State's defense is going to want to play much better than they did a week ago in Austin, giving up 448 yards of total offense (303 passing, 145 rushing) to Texas. West Virginia knows that to win this game on the road, they will have to play at a slow pace and control the ball.

