    October 28, 2021
    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Iowa State

    Can the Mountaineers do more than just cover the spread?
    Each week, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

    Star ratings:

    1 Star - Not very confident

    2 Star - A little confident

    3 Star - Fairly confident

    4 Star - Very confident

    5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

    Spread: West Virginia +7

    3-star play on West Virginia covering: The Mountaineers finally found some rhythm last week by running the offense through Leddie Brown, something they should have been doing all along. Jarret Doege also turned in his best performance of the season throwing for 257 yards and took care of the ball with no turnovers. I don't know if the Mountaineers have enough in them to pull off the upset but I do feel good about taking the points in this one. WVU doesn't forget last year's 42-6 blowout loss to Iowa State. They'll be prepared for this one. 

    Over/Under: 48

    2-star play on the under: For West Virginia to cover, this will need to be a low-scoring affair and I think it will be. Iowa State's defense presents a ton of challenges especially in the trenches where WVU struggles. Iowa State doesn't have a high-powered offense scoring just 24.2 points per game if you take out the two blowout wins over Kansas and UNLV. Last week, WVU forced three turnovers which has been something the defense has lacked for much of the season. I see there being turnovers forced by both defenses in this game, killing several potential scoring drives.

    My picks for the season

    ATS: 3-4 (%)

    O/U: 3-4 (%)

    Bonus Bets: 1-0 (100%)

    Overall: 7-8 (55%)

