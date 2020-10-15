SI.com
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Kansas

Schuyler Callihan

Each Wednesday, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: WVU -22.5

2 Star play on WVU covering: Kansas may be 5-2 against the spread in the last seven meetings vs West Virginia, but I wouldn't read too much into that. This is a bad Kansas team that has struggled in many ways offensively. I think they may be good for two scores, but I don't see them covering. West Virginia head coach Neal Brown talked about how the team has put an emphasis on improving the downfield throws and explosive plays and I think that improvement will be evident this week. Look for points early and often from West Virginia. 

Over/Under: 51.5

2 star play on the over: Do I think the Mountaineers will hang a 50 spot on the Jayhawks? Meh, not necessarily, but I do see them getting over 40. Kansas will find a way to get on the board at least once, possibly twice so the over should just barely hit. I have this game at 45-10 in favor of West Virginia.

Our picks vs spread: 2-1

Our picks vs over/under: 3-0

