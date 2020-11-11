Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs TCU

Each Wednesday, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -3

3 star play on West Virginia covering: I know West Virginia has dropped a few games they probably should've won, but this team bounces back nicely after losses. They are 2-0 when coming off a loss and both games were at home, just like this week vs TCU. West Virginia is a perfect 4-0 at home this season and despite the Horned Frogs playing good football, I don't think they are going to be able to pull out a win. Everything trends towards West Virginia here, so I'm laying the three points and taking the Mountaineers somewhat comfortably.

Over/Under: 45.5

1 star play on the under: This is a tricky total. Last week, we lost our first over/under play of the year which drops us to 6-1 on the season. I don't know that I would play this because it could go either way, but if I had to play it, I would lean under. I'm going West Virginia 26-17 which puts it just 2.5 points under the projected total.

