Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia vs Oklahoma

Can the Mountaineers cover the spread?

Each week, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Oklahoma -8

1-star play on Oklahoma: I got to be honest. I have no idea what to do with this point spread other than to stay away from it. Oklahoma is very capable of winning this game by a couple of score, but I can also see WVU keeping it close from start to finish. Since I have to give an opinion, I'll lean to laying the points. Oklahoma is 5-1-1 ATS in their last seven games against the Mountaineers and on top of that, WVU is 1-4 ATS in the last five games. 

Over/Under: 67

1-star play on the over: The totals in the last two West Virginia home games? 72 and 83. The average total in Oklahoma's last three games? 67.6. The Mountaineers' secondary continues to take hit after hit from the injury bug and it's already a thin unit in terms of experience. On the flip side, I just can't see JT Daniels having back-to-back poor performances. He and the WVU offense will bounce back and put enough points on the board to push us up and over the number.

My picks for the season

ATS: 4-5 (44%)

O/U: 8-1 (88%)

Overall: 12-6 (66%)

