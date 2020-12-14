Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
Starting Big 12 QB Hits the Transfer Portal

This one is a bit of a shocker...
Author:
Publish date:

Sunday afternoon, Baylor starting quarterback Charlie Brewer announced on Twitter that he has decided to enter the transfer portal.

During his four years in Waco, Brewer became one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in Baylor program history throwing for 9,700 yards and 65 touchdowns. Just one year ago, Brewer helped lead the Bears to an 11-3 record and an appearance in the Big 12 championship game vs Oklahoma and the Sugar Bowl vs Georgia.

Brewer's production dropped off quite a bit in 2020, but you can attribute that to him getting accustomed to a new coaching staff and losing a ton of experience from last year's squad. He completed just 61.7% of his passes and threw for 14 touchdowns and 1,958 yards but tossed eight interceptions in nine games.

