BREAKING: Starting Cornerback to Transfer from WVU

Wednesday morning, West Virginia lost a huge member of the secondary as starting cornerback Daryl Porter Jr. announced on Twitter that he will be entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

Porter played in all 13 games for WVU this past season and totaled 46 tackles, five pass breakups, and one interception. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

