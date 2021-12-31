BREAKING: Starting WVU WR Enters Transfer Portal

Saturday afternoon junior wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. announced on Twitter that he has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

This season, Wright hauled in 60 receptions for 672 yards and five touchdowns. Wright was recruited by the previous coaching staff at WVU and decided to stick with the program after Neal Brown and company took over in January of 2019.

Wright becomes the third WVU receiver to enter the portal joining Sam Brown and Isaiah Esdale.

