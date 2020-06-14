Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Trent Jackson in 2020

West Virginia's quarterback battle should be a fun one to watch unfold this fall as Jarret Doege and Austin Kendall get set to duke it out for the starting gig.

Behind those two, the Mountaineers have freshman Garrett Greene, walk-on transfer Matt Cavallaro and walk-on Trent Jackson. Jackson has yet to see the field during a live game setting for West Virginia since arriving to Morgantown, which is sort of a good thing. It means that the guys on scholarship are at least doing their part so that the coaching staff doesn't have to dip into the walk-ons. However, Jackson isn't your typical walk-on. The kid is very talented and could probably start somewhere at the FCS or D-II level.

During his senior year at Kent Island High School in Stevensville, Maryland, Jackson led the class 2A in passing with 2,174 yards and was also named All-Bayside Conference First-Team.

Last spring, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown continuously gave Jackson praise for the work he was putting in on the field and in the weight room. Brown specifically pointed out that Jackson threw the deep balls the best of any quarterback on the roster during a few of 2019's spring practices, noting that the rest of them had to get better.

Jackson is more valuable to the Mountaineers than you might think. Having a good scout team quarterback makes it a lot easier to prepare for some of the Big 12's best gunslingers. Jackson won't likely see the field in 2020, but is definitely a big piece of the program behind the curtains.

Stellar

A stellar season for Jackson would be taking any snaps behind center during a game. It is very rare that walk-on quarterbacks ever see the field, so if he does, consider that a win for Jackson.

Standard

Being a solid scout team quarterback and helping prepare the team each week for its next opponent would be considered a standard season for Jackson.

Subpar

A subpar season would be tough for Jackson to have and is really out of the possibility. The only way this would happen is if he performs poorly as a scout team quarterback and doesn't help prepare the defense for what they're going to see for that week's game.

