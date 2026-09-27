Stock Up, Stock Down: Big Issues Emerge On Both Sides of the Ball for WVU

A red-hot start for the West Virginia Mountaineers came to a screeching halt last night in a 41-24 loss to Oklahoma State. This season is far from over and far from a "sky is falling" type of situation, but it was a rather disappointing effort.

As you would expect, it's a lot of movement in the wrong direction for this week's WVU football stock report.

Stock Up: RB Cam Cook

Cook racked up five more missed tackles forced last night and really ran the ball hard, plowing for extra yardage when met with physicality. He continues to prove that he is one of the best backs in the nation, and to be able to run the ball that effectively into a loaded box when the defense knows exactly what is coming is impressive. If Rich Rod ever opens it up (more on that in a second), he could really put up some gaudy numbers.

Stock Down: Zac Alley

What was that? — My initial reaction to last night's defensive approach against Oklahoma State. Giving a dime look for the majority of the game was quite the choice. Look, I get Alley didn't want Drew Mestemaker to beat him over the top, but he did it anyways. Why stay in that defense all night when you're not getting anything out of it? A three-man front isn't going to generate pressure very often, and it sure as heck didn't last night. Speeding him up may have worked to some degree. He's an elite quarterback, so he's still going to make plays, but the unwillingness to adjust cost them defensively.

Stock Down: Hopes of a balanced offense

78% of plays through the first four games have resulted in a rush. There's being predictable, and then there's being stubborn. Sure, running the ball does protect your defense because it drains the clock, but it doesn't protect anything if you're not moving the ball, which is what happened in the second half.

Oklahoma State triple-dog-dared WVU to throw it and still said, "Nah, let's bang it against a brick wall." The Mountaineers have the quarterback and the playmakers to do it; they just need to have more confidence in them getting the job done. It's extremely difficult for your quarterback to get in rhythm when he has six pass attempts in the first half. This is NOT a Mike Hawkins Jr. problem. Let him be the true dual-threat that he is, and this offense will flourish.

Stock Down: Offensive Tackle Play

True freshman Kevin Brown had a rough outing in pass protection, allowing four pressures, two hurries, and two sacks. The other bookend, Carsten Casady, also had a forgettable performance, being charged with seven pressures allowed, five hurries, and two sacks. Offensive line coach Rick Trickett said a couple of weeks ago that if things don't improve, he's not going to be hesitant to make changes. I assume we'll see the same starting five next week in Ames, but that leash might be shortening for some.