U-G-L-Y: WVU’s PFF Grades After Oklahoma State Loss

The two main takeaways from West Virginia's Big 12 opening loss to Oklahoma State? Rich Rodriguez refuses to throw the football, and the defense couldn't stop a nosebleed.

Despite leading 14-13 at the half, it felt like the Mountaineers were in trouble with the way the defense was playing. And the player grades from Pro Football Focus, especially defensively, are just as bad as you thought they would be. Here is how everyone who played graded out.

OFFENSE

QB Mike Hawkins Jr. — 72.2

RB Amari Latimer — 76.3

RB Cam Cook — 75.8

WR Armoni Weaver-Bomar — 70.0

WR John Neider — 65.0

WR Prince Strachan — 58.0

WR TaRon Francis — 57.8

WR DJ Epps — 56.9

WR Jaden Bray — 56.5

WR Cyrus Traugh — 54.9

TE Ryan Ward — 67.6

FB Kayden Luke — 57.9

TE Cam Ball — 57.0

TE Josh Sapp — 56.8

OL Wes King — 70.4

OL Carsten Casady — 64.8

OL Nick Krahe — 62.3

OL Amare Grayson — 62.0

OL Lamarcus Dillard — 60.0

OL Kevin Brown — 59.1

OL Josh Aisosa — 52.7

The Mountaineers had all sorts of success on the ground, but didn't have the passing game to complement it, largely because Rich Rod didn't put the ball in the air. By the time the second half rolled around, they became very predictable, and the Cowboys bowed up.

The misleading grade here is right tackle, Carsten Casady. He had the second-highest overall grade among linemen, but had a day to forget in pass protection, allowing seven pressures on the night. Coming into the game, he had allowed one through three games. Also, true freshman Kevin Brown had a "welcome to the Big 12" kind of night, giving up four pressures and two sacks.

DEFENSE

DL Corey McIntyre Jr. — 67.7

DL Zeke Durham-Campbell — 67.1

DL Will LeBlanc — 63.8

DL Nate Gabriel — 59.4

DL K.J. Henson — 59.1

DL Emerson Joy — 58.5

DL Yendor Mack — 33.7

EDGE Harper Holloman — 55.7

EDGE David Afogho — 46.4

LB Isaiah Patterson — 70.7

LB Cam Torbor — 61.5

LB Ben Cutter — 52.5

LB Ashton Woods — 37.7

N/S Geimere Latimer — 76.9

CB Chams Diagne — 63.4

CB Jaire Rawlison — 60.0

CB Keyshawn Robinson — 57.1

CB Nick Taylor — 54.8

S Kamari Wilson – 60.1

S Tim Roberson — 59.5

S Da’Mare Williams — 50.2

S Andrew Powdrell — 42.9

S Kameron Reddic — 42.7

S Matt Sieg — 40.4

Of the 24 players who saw the field for the Mountaineer defense, I'm not sure you can say even one guy played a solid game. Cornerback Nick Taylor and safety Andrew Powdrell certainly had a rough go of it against the pass. Taylor allowed four catches on four targets for 69 yards, while Powdrell gave up three catches on three targets for 116 yards.