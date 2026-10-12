Stock Up, Stock Down: New Playmakers Emerge, Bowl Hopes, Defensive Woes + More

There is so much to take away from West Virginia's 52-31 loss to Arizona, and we'll spend all week talking about how this team can get better, or if that's even possible.

But as always, let's hit up our stock report, touching on a few key areas/performances from Saturday — good and bad.

Stock Up: WR Prince Strachan

Strachan got lathered up with a few catches last week, but this was his coming-out party, pulling down five of the eight passes thrown in his direction, finishing the day with 121 yards. WVU hasn't had great production from the wide receiver room, and even their best player to this point, DJ Epps, has been up and down since the start of Big 12 play. Getting Strachan back to full strength and getting him the football is going to play a big part in this passing game having more success.

Stock Down: Zac Alley/defensive staff

All of the blame is being placed on Zac Alley, and I get it. He's the guy calling the shots and overseeing the entire defense. But when a unit is playing this poorly, it's not just one guy. The entire defensive staff has to do a better job of coaching these guys up, fixing their technique, and helping them be in a position to be successful. There were a few play calls that I was baffled by, including going Cover 0 on 3rd and 7. Fifita hit Mizzell on a quick slant, and it went for a touchdown. That can't happen. But there were other times too where they were in the right call, and the execution just flat-out failed. Something needs to change on that side of the ball, and the earlier the better.

Stock Up: RB Amari Latimer

After not getting a single carry a week ago in Ames, Latimer toted the rock 13 times for 55 yards and a score. He also caught three balls for 44 yards. I was beginning to wonder if Latimer would ever be involved heavily this year, especially with the recent addition of NaQuari Rogers, who has yet to play. Latimer looked good, just as he has all year in his limited opportunities. Perhaps this is the start of him playing in an expanded role.

Stock Down: Bowl hopes

Winning this game was crucial for the Mountaineers' postseason goal. They can still get there, yes, but not by playing the way they have defensively. It's already a tough remaining schedule, but I'm not sure you could beat anybody playing that atrociously in one phase of the game. If WVU can beat Cincinnati this week, then making a bowl is definitely in play. Losing to the Bearcats? Well, it's probably not happening at that point.

Stock Down: DL Zeke Durham-Campbell

The Coastal Carolina transfer had his worst game as a Mountaineer, but it rivaled the performance he had against Virginia down in Charlotte. I thought he would be a pretty steady piece along that defensive line and be much better than Jimmori Robinson was a year ago. He has been, but that's a pretty low bar. I think it's fair to say, though, that Durham-Campbell has underdelivered through six games. But then again, who hasn't defensively?