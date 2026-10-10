Best College Football Prop Bets Today for Week 6 ( Bet on LaNorris Sellers to Thrive vs. Florida's Secondary)

We're already a handful of games into Week 6 of the college football season, but it's time to strap in, because we have a loaded slate of games to watch and bet on today.

If you live in a state that allows you to bet on college football player props, then you'd be smart to take advantage of that. If you want to dip your toe into the player prop world, you're in the right place. Let's dive into three of my favorites.

College Football Week 6 Best Prop Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

LaNorris Sellers OVER 221.5 Passing Yards (-114)

Hollywood Smothers UNDER 47.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Alessio Milivojevic OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (+164)

LaNorris Sellers OVER 221.5 Passing Yards (-114)

Florida's biggest weakness is its passing defense, ranking 128th in the nation in opponent dropback success rate. Trinidad Chambliss threw for 298 yards against them a couple of weeks ago, and Austin Simmons had a monstrous 340 yards through the air in Missouri's upset against the Gators in Week 5.

There's no reason why LaNorris Sellers, who has already had three games with 225+ passing yards this season, can't put up big numbers on Saturday.

Hollywood Smothers UNDER 47.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

In my best bets article for Texas vs. Oklahoma, I broke down why I think it's a smart move to fade the Longhorns' running back, Hollywood Smothers:

The best part of both defenses is Oklahoma's ability to stop the run. They rank fifth in opponent EPA per rush and first in opponent rush success rate, while allowing just 3.2 yards per carry, 23rd in college football.

Because of that, I'm betting the UNDER on Hollywood Smothers' rushing yards total. This will be the best run defense Smothers has faced so far this season.

Alessio Milivojevic OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (+164)

This one might be a bit more of a niche prop, but I like Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic to throw at least two touchdown passes against the Illinois defense. The Fighting Illini's secondary has been truly one of the worst units in college football this season, ranking 136th out of 138 FBS teams in opponent dropback EPA. They have allowed a blistering 9.0 yards per pass attempt and 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Milivojevic hasn't thrown a passing touchdown since he threw two against Eastern Michigan in Week 2, but the Spartans would be smart to lean on him in this game, and I think this is one of the best plus-money bets on the board.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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