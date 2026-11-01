Stock Up, Stock Down: WVU Offensive Position Groups with Four Games Left

Since there is no game to analyze this weekend, I decided to still do a stock report and base it on where each offensive position group was entering the season versus where they are now. We'll hit up the defense tomorrow.

Quarterbacks: Stock Up

Mike Hawkins Jr. is playing unconscientious football right now, and if it weren't for WVU having three losses, he would, without question, be in the Heisman conversation right now. Not only did he provide West Virginia with an answer at the most important position, but he quickly transformed into one of the best dual-threats in all of college football, and with him at the helm, you always feel like you have a chance.

Running Backs: Stock Up

Cam Cook is producing like one of the best backs in the country, as expected. Through the first eight games of the season, Cook ranks fourth nationally in rushing with 923 yards and leads the country in missed tackles forced (54). In addition to what he has done, Amari Latimer, albeit in a limited capacity, has been a reliable No. 2 option, totaling 178 yards and three scores on 40 carries. Because of how Cook has played, they haven't needed to tap into the depth of that room much, but the ground game as a whole has been phenomenal.

Wide Receivers: Stock Even

There's been some good and bad here. DJ Epps has been one of the most explosive receivers in the country and actually leads the nation in yards per reception (25.3 ypc). Epps has had some critical drops and turnovers as well, and Jaden Bray hasn't been as reliable as a receiving threat as everyone had hoped. Prince Strachan has really come on strong here in the last few weeks, giving Hawkins another weapon to get the ball to. The perimeter and downfield blocking by this group has been very good, which washes out some of the inconsistencies in catching the ball. I'd say the production has been about what I expected coming into the year.

Tight Ends: Stock Down

A true receiving threat has yet to emerge from this group, although Ryan Ward has shown flashes of being that guy. I'm not ruling out a strong finish to the season in that respect, but the one thing that absolutely has to improve from Ward on down is blocking — both in the run game and in pass protection. It just hasn't been good enough, and it's a group that is capable of playing better.

Offensive Line: Stock Up

There is still a whole other level this unit can tap into, but they've been rock solid, particularly in the run game, where they've helped pave the way for one of the best rushing attacks in all of college football. I wouldn't go as far as saying they are one of the top lines in the country, but they are getting better each week while still producing strong results. In pass protection, they've allowed 56 pressures and 7 sacks on the year. There were high expectations for this group, but it's still better than I thought they would be at this point.

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