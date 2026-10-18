Stock Up, Stock Down: WVU Playmakers Continue to Rise After Cincinnati Win

West Virginia ended its losing streak Saturday after a thrilling 45-42 win against Cincinnati on Saturday.

Some of the Mountaineers’ top playmakers continue to rise in the latest stock report.

Stock Up

West Virginia University quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

Mike Hawkins Jr.

It’s hard to imagine Hawkins’ stock could continue to rise, considering how good Hawkins has been through the first half of the season. Yet, his stock continues to rise. Hawkins has been electric in the running game and as exciting he has been with his legs - it was his arm against the Bearcats Saturday afternoon that sealed the Mountaineers’ victory, most notably on the final drive of the game.

Backed up at his own one-yard line with just over two minutes to play. Then, facing a third nine from, Hawkins wisely gave his six-foot-five receiver a chance to make a play in man coverage, and Prince Strahan brought in the 41-yard reception. The duo connected again two plays later over the middle for 39 yards, essentially setting up Jack Cassidy for the game-winning field goal.

Working the pass game from sideline to sideline and recognizing mismatches is elevating his game and has proven, once again, he is a legitimate threat through the air.

Cincinnati limited Hawkins to his lowest rushing total of the season. Still, he ran for 77 yards, but the duo of Hawkins and Cam Cook has propelled the Mountaineers as one of the top rushing offenses in the country. When the running game was slowed, Hawkins had to get the ball to his playmakers on the outside and he didn’t disappoint.

He solidified himself as a dual-threat quarterback after producing career numbers on Saturday. He threw for a career-high 464 yards and tied a personal-best three touchdowns.

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West Virginia University receiver DJ Epps | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

DJ Epps

Epps has been a sight for sore eyes this season since the program hasn’t produced a 1,000-yard receiver since the Dana Holgorsen era. His explosive play was on display once again at Mountaineer Field on Saturday.

After Arizona held the redshirt junior without a catch a week ago, he bounced back with a season-high eight receptions for a career-best 164 yards.

One of the top plays of the afternoon came early in the fourth quarter. Epps caught the pass in traffic, made a spin move and raced to the endzone for a 37-yard touchdown to tie the game at 28.

He nearly scored in the second quarter, dodging defenders deep in Cincinnati territory before he was brought down at the four for a 43-yard reception on fourth and three.

He’s been a playmaker and its fun to watch his stock continue to rise.

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West Virginia University edge Harper Holloman | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

Harper Holloman

Yes, I understand the defense has been bad, but that hasn’t been from a lack of effort from everyone inthe group and Harper Holloman fits the mold of someone giving 100% on every single snap.

He recorded his first sack of the season against the Bearcats and four of his season-high five tackles were at the line of scrimmage. Additionally, he disrupted multiple rush attempts and helped flush Cincinnati quarterback JC French out of the pocket on several occasions.

Holloman has been active up front this season and I have no doubt the junior will be featured in the future.

Stock Down?

The defense has been abysmal this season and even if West Virginia found itself on the losing side on Saturday, could the stock have possibly plummeted any further than it already has?

There are several defensive players that could make the list, but let’s not beat a dead horse.

As bad as giving up 622 total yards is, there is an argument to be made that the defense took a step forward, primarily because they have been so bad this season.

The unit did hold Cincinnit to a three and out on its final drive to set up the game-winning drive. That’s huge for a group that has been abysmal. When it mattered most, the defense stepped up.

Naturally, if they played better throughout the game, the Mountaineers would not have need that lost stop to win. But it’s a step forward. So, after three weeks of criticizing the defense, let’s take the win and hopefully start to see some progress on the defensive side of the ball moving forward.