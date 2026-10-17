Take Me Home, Country Roads': Mountaineers Capture First Big 12 Win

The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-3, 1-3) outlasted the Cincinnati Bearcats (4-2, 1-2) Saturday afternoon 45-42.

West Virginia was backed up at its own one-yard line with just over two minutes, and then facing a third and nine from the two, Hawkins released a deep ball down the left side as redshirt junior Prince Strachan brought in the pass for 43 yards and a first down.

Hawkins, again, found Strachan over the middle for 39 yards, placing the Mountaineers in field goal position.

The Mountaineers moved the ball in the middle of the field before calling a timeout with two second remaining, leaving the game on the leg of Jack Cassidey and the redshirt senior split the uprights as time expired for the 45-42 victory.

West Virginia quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. threw for 464 yards and three touchdowns on 25-33 passing, while rushing for 77 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Receiver DJ Epps hauled in eight passes for 163 yards and a touchdown. Receivers Prince Strachan and Cyrus Traugh and tight end Ryan Ward had three receptions apiece. Strachan led the trio with 84 yards. Ward had 59 receiving yards while Traugh had 40.