Straw Selected to the Ray Guy Award Preseason Watch List
Friday afternoon, West Virginia University punter Ray Guy was named to the Ray Guy Award preseason watch list.
Straw punted 43 punts last season and averaged 43.1 yards per punt, with a long of 61 yards.
The Melbourne Australia native had 19 punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line, had eight punts of 50 yards or more, and 21 punts results in a fair catch.
The Ray Guy Award - named for football's premier punter - honors the nation's best collegiate punter. The Augusta Sports Council (ASC) created the award in 2000. Along with other awards such as the Heisman Trophy and the Doak Walker Award, the Ray Guy Award honors an important member of any football team
The number of eligible candidates for this season will grow when the award opens nominations on August 3. The complete list of candidates will be released on November 6. In mid-November, the Ray Guy Award committee will meet to select the ten semifinalists, who will be announced on November 15. A national body of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) sports information directors, media representatives, and previous Ray Guy Award winners will then vote for the top three finalists to be announced on November 26. After the finalists are named, the voting body will cast ballots again to select the nation’s top punter. The winner will be announced live during The Home Depot College Football Awards airing on ESPN in December 2024.
2024 Ray Guy Award Preseason Watch List
Aaron Rodriguez - New Mexico
Alec Bevelhimer - Miami (OH)
Alex Mastromanno - Florida State
Brett Thorson - Georgia
Brian Buschini - Nebraska
Daniel Sparks - Virginia
Daton Montiel - FIU
Eddie Czaplicki - USC
Ivan Mora - Wake Forest
Jack Bouwmeester - Utah
Jack Dawson - Jax State
James Burnip - Alabama
James Evans - Indiana
James Ferguson-Reynolds - Boise State
Jesse Mirco - Vanderbilt
Kai Kroeger - South Carolina
Lachlan Wilson - California
Lucas Borrow - Ball State
Luke Elzinga - Oklahoma
Mark Vassett - Colorado
Marshall Nichols - UNLV
Mason Fletcher - Cincinnati
Mitchell Tomasek - Eastern Michigan
Nick Haberer - Washington State
Oliver Straw - West Virginia
Oscar Chapman - Auburn
Peter Moore - Virginia Tech
Riley Riethman - Navy
Riley Thompson - Penn State
Ryan Eckley - Michigan State
Ryan Hanson - James Madison
Stephen Kotsanlee - Utah State
Tyler Perkins - Iowa State