Rising 2027 Defensive Lineman Schedules Spring Visit to West Virginia

Recruiting is starting to ramp up in the 2027 class, and in the not-too-distant future, prospects will be making their way to Morgantown to check out the WVU football program and facilities, including Brick, New Jersey defensive lineman Jaxon Pacheco (6'2", 290 lbs), who is slated to arrive on March 7th.

“I like how West Virginia plays up front and how physical they are in the run game. Coach (Willie) Green’s group plays with effort and discipline, and that stands out to me," Pacheco said when asked about his thoughts on the Mountaineer program. "I’m a 3-tech that takes pride in controlling my gap and being disruptive inside, so I’m interested in seeing how I would fit in their scheme and how they develop their interior guys. I also respect how loyal their fan base is and how much football means in Morgantown. That kind of environment pushes players to develop and compete. It reminds me of home. Brick is the same way. Football matters. I'm really big on loyalty, culture, grind, and growth.”

At the moment, Pacheco is considered one of the hidden gems in the state of New Jersey due to playing at a small public school, but that won't last for long. He's going to participate in a number of events this offseason, such as the Steel Trench Showdown, Adidas 3 Stripes in Atlanta, NXGN New England, and Under Armour New Jersey, where he will get some more exposure.

“Rutgers, Villanova, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and Pitt are the other schools (who are in contact). The biggest relationships so far are with Rutgers and Villanova, but that's because they've met me in person when they visited my school.

“It's important I find a college that I fit in, meaning that aligns with my values," he continued. "I don't plan to jump around from school to school just like I didn't leave my public school to go to any of the private schools as I could've.”

In 14 games as a junior, Pacheco recorded 45 total tackles (24 solo), 19 QB hurries, 13 tackles for loss, and seven sacks.

