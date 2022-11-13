Sunday Morning Thoughts: It's Time to Turn the Page

Two weeks of struggles led to a changing of the guard at quarterback and it may have just saved West Virginia's postseason hopes.

When JT Daniels announced that he would be transferring from Georgia to West Virginia, it felt like a move that could help propel the Mountaineers to its best season in the Neal Brown era and perhaps put them in the conversation for the Big 12 Conference title.

For much of the season, Daniels and the WVU offense put up big numbers and were really the only reason they beat Baylor on that Thursday night in October. Over the last three weeks, the offense just hasn't had the same punch to it and Daniels, for whatever reason, has regressed. His timing is off, he's forcing things, and is missing badly on some easy throws.

Garrett Greene led the Mountaineers down the field and into the end zone in garbage time last week against Iowa State and on Saturday, he put the team on his back and carried WVU to its first win over Oklahoma since entering the Big 12. Greene completed 12-of-22 passes for 138 yards and a score while also racking up 114 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

On a day that many believed could be the final game of Neal Brown's tenure at West Virginia, one of the first recruits to ever commit to Brown's staff at WVU, Greene, was the one who cooled the temperature on the head coach's seat for at least another week. How fitting is that?

Now, the question is, will Greene take over as the starter for the final two games of the season as they fight for bowl eligibility? For me, it's an easy decision. You keep it going with Greene and see what happens. Is he the future? Does he take this offense to the next level with his dual-threat ability? There's only one way to find out. Start him.

Not only is this the best decision for the team now, but it could be the best long-term solution as well. If you're somehow able to rip off three straight wins with Greene under center to end the season and get to a bowl game, the feeling around the program is much different from what it was entering this weekend's game. All of that hot seat talk, which was rightfully earned, can simmer down in a heartbeat. With that, you're able to fend off other schools who are trying to flip recruits who are committed to the program and oh yeah, WVU becomes a much more attractive destination for those in the transfer portal.

JT Daniels is a very intelligent and talented quarterback. No one is questioning that. The problem is, he's just not getting the job done and instead of ramming your head against the wall trying to force something to work, you can switch it up and give Greene a chance to put together a special run to end the year. If for whatever reason Greene gets the start next week at Kansas State and just doesn't have it, you can always turn back to Daniels. He's been replaced before and he's mature enough to not allow a switch to become personal.

It's time to give Garrett Greene the keys to the offense.

