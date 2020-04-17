Take the Mountaineer Maven Quarantine Quiz 1.0

Bored during quarantine? Well, here's something to do with your friends and family! Here is the first edition of our Mountaineer Maven quarantine quizes. Check your answers at the bottom of the article!

1. How many yards did Owen Schmitt run for in the 2008 Fiesta Bowl win over Oklahoma?

A. 87

B. 102

C. 64

D. 58

2. How many touchdowns did Geno Smith throw for in West Virginia's first-ever Big 12 Conference game vs Baylor in 2012?

A. 5

B. 6

C. 7

D. 8

3. Kevin Jones led the Big East in points per game (19.9) and rebounds per game (10.9) in 2011-12 and won Big East Player of the Year.

A. True

B. False

4. Who is the school's all-time leader in passing yards?

A. Marc Bulger

B. Geno Smith

C. Will Grier

D. Skyler Howard

5. Which Mountaineer has the most career interceptions?

A. Tim Agee

B. Keith Tandy

C. Steve Newberry

D. Vann Washington

6. How many times has West Virginia rushed for over 500 yards as a team?

A. 7

B. 0

C. 2

D. 4

7. The most points scored by a Mountaineer men's basketball player is 54. Who holds that record?

A. Jerry West

B. Will Robinson

C. Hot Rod Hundley

D. Rod Thorn

8. This guy holds the record for most made three-pointers in school history.

A. Alex Ruoff

B. Kevin Pittsnogle

C. Da'Sean Butler

D. Jevon Carter

9. Who holds the most wins as a West Virginia men's basketball coach?

A. Fred Schaus

B. Bob Huggins

C. John Beilein

D. Gale Catlett

10. Devin Ebanks and Da'Sean Butler were drafted back-to-back in 2010. Who was selected first?

A. Ebanks

B. Butler

Answer Key:

1) C

2) D

3) B

4) B

5) C

6) A

7) C

8) A

9) D

10) B