Taylor Selected to the John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List

West Virginia University tight end Kole Taylor is a John Mackey Award candidate

Christopher Hall

West Virginia Mountaineers Kole Taylor (87) leaps around Pittsburgh Panthers Donovan McMillon (3) for a touchdown during the first half at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV on September 16, 2023.
West Virginia Mountaineers Kole Taylor (87) leaps around Pittsburgh Panthers Donovan McMillon (3) for a touchdown during the first half at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV on September 16, 2023.

West Virginia University tight end Kole Taylor was named to the 2024 John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List Friday afternoon.

The award is given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end and is selected by vote of the John Mackey Award Selection Committee.

Taylor led the Mountaineers with 35 receptions for 44 yards and tied for a team-high four touchdowns last season.

The John Mackey Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA includes college football’s most prestigious awards and its 24 awards have honored more than 900 recipients dating back to 1935.

The selection committee will announce the eight semifinalists on October 29 and release the three finalists on November 26.

The 2024 John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List

Oscar Delp - Georgia

Mason Taylor - LSU

Caden Prieskorn - Ole Miss

Donovan Green - Texas A&M

Benjamin Yurosek - Georgia

CJ Dippre - Alabama

Rivaldo Fairweather - Auburn

Amari Niblack - Texas

Brett Norfleet - Missouri

Daequan Wright - Ole Miss

Arlis Boardingham - Florida

Luke Hasz - Arkansas

Luke Lachey - Iowa

Tyler Warren - Penn State

Thomas Fidone - Nebraska

Colston Loveland - Michigan

Cole Rusk - Illinois

Jack Veiling - Michigan St

Zach Horton - Indiana

Benjamin Brahmer - Iowa St

Terrance Ferguson - Oregan

Thomas Gordon - Northwestern

Kole Taylor - West Virginia

Drake Drabney - Baylor

Moliki Matavao - UCLA

Jalin Conyers - Texas Tech

Brant Kuithe - Utah

Markeston Douglas - Arizona St

Jake Briningstool - Clemson

RJ Maryland - SMU

Nick Gallo - Virginia Tech

Kyle Morlock - Florida State

Gavin Bartholomew - Pittsburgh

John Copenhaver - North Carolina

Bryson Nesbit - North Carolina

Mark Redman - Louisville

Justin Joly - NC State

Jack Endries - California

Sam Roush - Stanford

Oscar Cardenas - UTSA

Mitchell Evans - Notre Dame

Anthony Landphere - Memphis

Alex Bauman - Tulane

John Michael Gyllenborg - Wyoming

Sean Brown - Jacksonville State

Eli Wilson - App State

Harold Fannin - Bowling Green

Anthony Torres - Toledo

Christopher Hall

CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

