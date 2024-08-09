Taylor Selected to the John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List
West Virginia University tight end Kole Taylor was named to the 2024 John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List Friday afternoon.
The award is given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end and is selected by vote of the John Mackey Award Selection Committee.
Taylor led the Mountaineers with 35 receptions for 44 yards and tied for a team-high four touchdowns last season.
The John Mackey Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA includes college football’s most prestigious awards and its 24 awards have honored more than 900 recipients dating back to 1935.
The selection committee will announce the eight semifinalists on October 29 and release the three finalists on November 26.
The 2024 John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List
Oscar Delp - Georgia
Mason Taylor - LSU
Caden Prieskorn - Ole Miss
Donovan Green - Texas A&M
Benjamin Yurosek - Georgia
CJ Dippre - Alabama
Rivaldo Fairweather - Auburn
Amari Niblack - Texas
Brett Norfleet - Missouri
Daequan Wright - Ole Miss
Arlis Boardingham - Florida
Luke Hasz - Arkansas
Luke Lachey - Iowa
Tyler Warren - Penn State
Thomas Fidone - Nebraska
Colston Loveland - Michigan
Cole Rusk - Illinois
Jack Veiling - Michigan St
Zach Horton - Indiana
Benjamin Brahmer - Iowa St
Terrance Ferguson - Oregan
Thomas Gordon - Northwestern
Kole Taylor - West Virginia
Drake Drabney - Baylor
Moliki Matavao - UCLA
Jalin Conyers - Texas Tech
Brant Kuithe - Utah
Markeston Douglas - Arizona St
Jake Briningstool - Clemson
RJ Maryland - SMU
Nick Gallo - Virginia Tech
Kyle Morlock - Florida State
Gavin Bartholomew - Pittsburgh
John Copenhaver - North Carolina
Bryson Nesbit - North Carolina
Mark Redman - Louisville
Justin Joly - NC State
Jack Endries - California
Sam Roush - Stanford
Oscar Cardenas - UTSA
Mitchell Evans - Notre Dame
Anthony Landphere - Memphis
Alex Bauman - Tulane
John Michael Gyllenborg - Wyoming
Sean Brown - Jacksonville State
Eli Wilson - App State
Harold Fannin - Bowling Green
Anthony Torres - Toledo