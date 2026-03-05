WVU Not Done Yet? More Help Could Be Coming for 2026 Roster

101 players will be participating in spring ball for West Virginia, but there are still a handful that we won't see either due to injury or summer enrollment. There could also be a few additions on the way as well.

On Tuesday, head coach Rich Rodriguez told reporters that there is still room to add, if they want to.

“We have two to three spots that may be open. We waited intentionally to see. It might be a junior college guy that’s graduating in May. It might be a guy in the portal that hadn’t got what he wanted yet. Last year, we had the spring portal as well, so you may be losing guys and picking up guys. Now, everybody should be what you have is what you have. There’s always the danger of a guy unenrolling and re-enrolling somewhere else, and I know the NCAA is trying to put some teeth into that, which they need to do.”

So, which position groups could they look to add to?

West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

Well, before I offer my thoughts, keep in mind that at this point in the transfer portal, options are limited, so if there are any additions, don't expect them to be huge needle movers. Well, with the exception of one spot.

Running Back

Rich Rod appears to be confident in the group he has in place and those who will enroll in the summer. That said, after the way last year unfolded, I can't see him completely shutting down the idea of adding one more back. As I've noted several times this offseason, the Mountaineers have just one running back with Division I experience, Cam Cook. Martavious Boswell is an intriguing JUCO product, and the freshman duo of Amari Latimer/Chris Talley are special talents, but it wouldn't hurt to have one more option, right?

Edge Rusher

I think West Virginia is in a pretty good spot here. That said, if you ask any coach or front office executive at the next level, they'll all tell you the same thing — you can never have enough pass rushers. If there's going to be one splashy move left, this would be it. Keep your eyes on Baylor transfer Kamauryn Morgan. The former four-star recruit is interested in the Mountaineers.

Box Safety

I'm assuming Memphis transfer Kamari Wilson and JUCO product Da'Mare Williams will get the bulk of the playing time here. Beyond them, though, there's not much experience. Because WVU doesn't break down the safety spots specifically on the roster, we're not exactly sure as to who will play here, but I have freshmen Jayden Ballard and Shane Cornali projected there. Probably a good idea to get a third veteran in the mix there.