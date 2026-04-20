New WVU Defensive Depth Chart Projection After Spring Ball

Yesterday, I gave my post-spring depth chart projection for West Virginia's offense. Today, we'll tackle the defense — pun intended.

My depth chart projection

DE: Zeke Durham-Campbell, Darius Wiley, Wilnerson Telemaque, Brandon Caesar, Carter Kessler

DT: K.J. Henson, Corey McIntyre Jr., Taylor Brown, Gabe Ryan

NT: Nate Gabriel, Jaylen Thomas, Will LeBlanc, Cam Mallory, Yendor Mack

EDGE: Harper Holloman, David Afogho, Jeremiah Johnson, Tobi Haastrup

MIKE: Ben Cutter, Tyler Stolsky, Isaiah Patterson, Cam Torbor

WILL: Malachi Hood, Jason Hall Jr., Ashton Woods, Cam Dwyer, Antoine Sharp Jr., Trey McGlothlin

N/S: Geimere Latimer, Andrew Powdrell, Maliek Hawkins, Miles Khatri, Emory Snyder

CB: Chams Diagne, Da'Mun Allen, Keyshawn Robinson, ChaMarryus Bomar, Makhi Boone

CB: Nick Taylor, Jaire Rawlison, Rayshawn Reynolds Jr., Jayden Bell, Alex Adebayo

FS: Matt Sieg, Kameron Reddic, Jacob Bradford, Rickey Giles

BS: Kamari Wilson, Da'Mare Williams, Jayden Ballard, Shane Cornali

Big bodies up front: Nate Gabriel and Jaylen Thomas are large humans. Gabriel, you know, of course, is one of the few returning pieces from 2025, but he's not the same player. He's stronger, more athletic, and twitchy. He'll be a big piece of what they do up front.

Thoughts on the pass rush: The bandit, which is now labeled "edge" in WVU's defense, feels a little top-heavy to me, at the moment. Doesn't mean it can't improve by the time fall camp rolls around, or the season for that matter. I like Holloman and Afogho, but can either be an elite presence off the edge? I'm not sure. It's one of the concerns I have at the moment.

Strongest group? Nickel/Sams: Geimere Latimer is going to be a perfect fit in this defense. He's a more controlled version of Fred Perry, playing with more discipline. Andrew Powdrell, behind him, has had a strong spring and could be someone Zac Alley moves around just to get him on the field. Maliek Hawkins, the brother of QB Mike Hawkins Jr. has shown some flashes, and true freshman Emory Snyder has a ton of potential, but was banged up this spring, which is why he's listed last at the moment.

Fun battles at corner: In my estimation, there are five, maybe six guys who could see the field this fall at corner. Trying to pick the two starters right now is not easy, and I wouldn't be shocked to see my projection flipped on its head by the end of fall camp.